Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 171 Posts Closes Today; Check Details Here

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025 | indianbank.in

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Indian Bank will close the registration window for several managerial positions tomorrow, October 13, 2025. Those who qualify may apply for the positions on the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in until October 13, 2025. The recruitment effort intends to fill 171 jobs.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

1. Chief Manager – Information Technology: 10

2. Senior Manager – Information Technology: 25

3. Manager – Information Technology: 20

4. Chief Manager – Information Security: 5

5. Senior Manager – Information Security: 15

6. Manager – Information Security: 15

7. Chief Manager – Corporate Credit Analyst: 15

8. Senior Manager – Corporate Credit Analyst: 15

9. Manager – Corporate Credit Analyst: 10

10. Chief Manager – Financial Analyst: 5

11. Senior Manager – Financial Analyst: 3

12. Manager – Financial Analyst: 4

13. Chief Manager – Risk Management: 4

14. Chief Manager – IT Risk Management: 1

15. Senior Manager – Risk Management: 7

16. Senior Manager – IT Risk Management: 1

17. Senior Manager – Data Analyst: 2

18. Manager – Risk Management: 7

19. Manager – IT Risk Management: 1

20. Manager – Data Analyst: 2

21. Chief Manager – Company Secretary: 1

22. Senior Manager – Chartered Accountant: 2

23. Manager – Chartered Accountant: 1

24. Total: 171

Read the official notification here

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit the application form, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in.

Step 2: Go to Careers—Recruitment of Specialist Officers - 2025, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the registration link.

Step 4: Now, fill out the form, make the payment and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The fee for SC/ST/PwBD candidates is Rs 175, while all other categories pay Rs 1000.