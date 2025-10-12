 Fact-Finding Team To Probe Allegations Against Tezpur University VC
A three-member fact-finding committee, headed by IIT-Guwahati Director Devendra Jalihal, will visit Tezpur University for two days to probe allegations against VC Shambhu Nath Singh. The team will meet students, staff, and faculty, investigating administrative and financial irregularities amid campus tensions, and submit a report to the Governor within seven days.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
X @EastMojo

Tezpur (Assam): A fact-finding committee, formed to look into allegations concerning the functioning of vice-chancellor (VC) of Assam's Tezpur University, will be on a two-day visit to the varsity from Sunday, an official spokesperson said.

The team will hold sittings over the two days and interact with students, employees and other stakeholders, he said.

The three-member committee, headed by IIT-Guwahati Director Devendra Jalihal, was notified as per order of the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the central varsity, on October 8.

The other members are Dibrugarh University VC Jiten Hazarika and Higher Education department secretary Narayan Konwar.

"The committee will meet various stakeholders, including students, staff and faculty members, to find facts about the allegations concerning the VC," the spokesperson said.

"The stakeholders can meet the committee and will submit their grievances and reports," he added.

The Raj Bhawan notification forming the committee had said that the attention of the governor was drawn to "certain serious allegations" concerning the functioning of the Tezpur University VC, which have purportedly led to a tense situation on the campus.

Prima facie satisfied that a formal inquiry is warranted, the fact-finding committee was formed, it had said.

The committee has been asked to submit a detailed factual report to the Governor-cum-Chancellor of the University within seven days from the issue of notification.

The situation in the university had been tense since mid-September, with students accusing VC Shambhu Nath Singh and varsity authorities of not showing due respect to cultural icon Zubeen Garg even as the state was mourning his death.

The university had witnessed heated scenes and an exchange of words between the VC and students on September 22, leading to a situation where Singh had to nearly flee from the spot.

The Sonitpur district administration later ordered a magisterial probe against the university authority for allegedly disrespecting Garg.

The teachers' association of the varsity had also submitted a memorandum to the governor and the chief minister, demanding removal of Singh, alleging grave financial and administrative irregularities against him.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

