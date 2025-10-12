 Kerala Congress (M) Chief Jose K Mani Hopes For Early Resolution To Aided School Appointment Row
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala Congress (M) Chief Jose K Mani Hopes For Early Resolution To Aided School Appointment Row

Kerala Congress (M) Chief Jose K Mani Hopes For Early Resolution To Aided School Appointment Row

The standoff between the Left government in the state and church managements centers around filling vacancies reserved for differently-abled candidates.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Congress (Mani) chief Jose K Mani | ANI

Kottayam: Kerala Congress (Mani) chief Jose K Mani has expressed hope for an early resolution to the ongoing dispute over the appointment of teachers in aided schools in the state.

The standoff between the Left government in the state and church managements centers around filling vacancies reserved for differently-abled candidates.

Mani said the legal issues arising from a recent Supreme Court order with regard to such appointments would be discussed during a meeting scheduled with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday evening, he said the KC (M) would take necessary initiative if further discussions are required between the church and the government.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Police Arrest Four, Recover 440 Kg Cashews Stolen From Warehouse In New Kondli Area
Delhi Police Arrest Four, Recover 440 Kg Cashews Stolen From Warehouse In New Kondli Area
Maharani Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Huma Qureshi's Series Online?
Maharani Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Huma Qureshi's Series Online?
What Is October Theory & Why Gen Z's Are Calling It 'Second New Year'
What Is October Theory & Why Gen Z's Are Calling It 'Second New Year'
AISSEE 2026: Registration Process Underway; Check Exam Pattern Here
AISSEE 2026: Registration Process Underway; Check Exam Pattern Here
Read Also
‘Girls Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Go Out At Night’: Mamata Banerjee Makes Controversial Remark On...
article-image

The KC (M) chairman's statements came after General Education Minister V Sivankutty met Archbishop Thomas Tharayil of the Syro-Malabar Changanassery Archdiocese in the district on Friday amidst a raging row over this.

Mani, who also attended the meeting, said that the minister, during his discussion with the archbishop, adopted a very positive stance on the issue of granting approval to the appointment of such teachers and ensuring them a salary.

He said as the chairman of the KC (M), which is a major constituent of the LDF, he could also take part in those discussions held here on Saturday.

Noting that steps would be taken at the government level to resolve the issue quickly, he also said there would soon be a complete solution in this regard.

Read Also
Under PM Modi’s Leadership, India Gave Pakistan A Strong Reply Through Operation Sindoor:...
article-image

The issue pertains to the state government's refusal to allow teacher appointments from the general category in cases where vacancies reserved for differently abled candidates remain unfilled in aided schools.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AISSEE 2026: Registration Process Underway; Check Exam Pattern Here

AISSEE 2026: Registration Process Underway; Check Exam Pattern Here

Kerala Congress (M) Chief Jose K Mani Hopes For Early Resolution To Aided School Appointment Row

Kerala Congress (M) Chief Jose K Mani Hopes For Early Resolution To Aided School Appointment Row

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Female Students To Follow Hostel Rules After Durgapur Gang-Rape...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Female Students To Follow Hostel Rules After Durgapur Gang-Rape...

Fact-Finding Team To Probe Allegations Against Tezpur University VC

Fact-Finding Team To Probe Allegations Against Tezpur University VC

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 171 Posts Closes Today; Check Details Here

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 171 Posts Closes Today; Check Details Here