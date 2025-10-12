 RSSB Ayush Officer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Educational Qualifications & Other Details Here
RSSB Ayush Officer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Educational Qualifications & Other Details Here

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has begun accepting applications for Contractual Ayush Officer (Ayurved/Homoeopathy/Unani) positions at NHM 2025. Candidates must be at least 21 years old and not more than 40 years of age.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
RSSB Ayush Officer Recruitment 2025 | rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSB Ayush Officer Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has begun accepting applications for Contractual Ayush Officer (Ayurved/Homoeopathy/Unani) positions at NHM 2025. Qualified applicants may apply for the positions through the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in until November 8, 2025. The recruitment effort intends to fill 1535 posts.

RSSB Ayush Officer Recruitment 2025: Educational Qualifications

The education qualifications for various posts are:

1. Ayurveda Stream: Candidates should hold a degree of Bhishagacharya / Ayurvedacharya / B.A.M.S. from a recognised Indian university and must be registered with the Board of Indian Medicine, Rajasthan.

2. Homoeopathy Stream: Candidates must possess a B.H.M.S. degree from a recognised university in India and be registered with the Homoeopathic Board, Rajasthan.

3. Unani Stream: Candidates should hold a B.U.M.S. degree from a recognised university in India and be registered with the Board of Indian Medicine, Rajasthan.

Read the official notification here

RSSB Ayush Officer Recruitment 2025: Age Limit (as on 01/01/2026)

Candidates must be at least 21 years old and not more than 40 years of age. However, certain age relaxations apply as per government norms.

Women from the general category are eligible for a relaxation of 5 years, while SC/ST/OBC/EWS men (Rajasthan residents) receive a 5-year relaxation, and SC/ST/OBC/EWS women (Rajasthan residents) receive a 10-year relaxation. Ex-servicemen are eligible for relaxation up to 10 years (maximum age 50 years, or 55 years if experience is required). Widows and divorced women have no age limit but must be below the retirement age. Persons with Disabilities (PwD) receive an additional 5-year relaxation, which may be combined with other category-based relaxations.

RSSB Ayush Officer Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee varies by category — General category and creamy layer OBC/MBC candidates are required to pay ₹600, while non-creamy layer OBC/MBC, EWS, SC, and ST candidates who are residents of Rajasthan must pay ₹400. The same fee of ₹400 applies to Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates.

