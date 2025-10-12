NMAT Registration 2025: Last Date Extended Till October 18; Details Here

NMAT Registration 2025 | mba.com/exams/nmat

NMAT Registration 2025: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has extended the application deadline for the NMAT 2025 to October 18, 2025. Qualified applicants can submit applications for the exam on the official website of NMAT at mba.com/exams/nmat. Previously, the application deadline was October 10, 2025. The registration fee is Rs 3000, plus relevant taxes.

NMAT 2025: Important dates

The dates of the NMAT 2025 exam window are November 5, 2025, through December 19, 2025. The official timetable states that applicants may reschedule their exam until December 16; those who choose to repeat the exam may do so by registering and scheduling it between November 6 and December 16, 2025.

NMAT Registration 2025: How to apply?

To apply, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NMAT at www.mba.com/exams/nmat

Step 2: Click on the “Create your NMAT Account” available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

NMAT 2025: Exam details

The tests are expected to be held from November 5 to December 19, 2025. The test will last 120 minutes and consist of 108 questions. Applicants can take the test three times within a testing cycle. The exam is used for entrance to some of the top graduate business programs.

Note: The scorecards will be made accessible for download within 48 hours of taking the NMAT by GMAC exam.

What is the NMAT exam?

The NMAT by GMAC is a renowned entrance exam that is accepted by various top business schools in India and around the world. It allows students to select the test style, take the exam up to three times, and choose the best score to send to their preferred business schools.