 Uttar Pradesh: 2 Held In Lucknow Dalit Student Gang Rape Case, Hunt Continues For Remaining Suspects
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttar Pradesh: 2 Held In Lucknow Dalit Student Gang Rape Case, Hunt Continues For Remaining Suspects

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Held In Lucknow Dalit Student Gang Rape Case, Hunt Continues For Remaining Suspects

A 26-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five men in Lucknow; two accused—Lalit Kashyap and 20-year-old Miraj—have been arrested, while three remain at large. Police recovered a motorcycle and pistol. BSP chief Mayawati condemned the crime, urging stronger measures to ensure women’s safety and prevent such incidents.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: 2 Held In Lucknow Dalit Student Gang Rape Case, Hunt Continues For Remaining Suspects | IANS

Lucknow: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five unidentified men in Lucknow, and two accused in the case have been arrested, the police said on Sunday.

The officials said that the girl had left home around 12 p.m. on Saturday to visit her sister and was travelling on a motorcycle with an acquaintance.

The two stopped near a mango orchard close to a petrol pump when five men approached them and beat the acquaintance. After this, the men raped the girl.

DCP South Nipun Agarwal's Statement

FPJ Shorts
PM Kisan Yojana: Government Releases ₹42,000 Crore For Farmers, But When Will The 21st Installment Of ₹2,000 Be Credited? Check Full Details Here
PM Kisan Yojana: Government Releases ₹42,000 Crore For Farmers, But When Will The 21st Installment Of ₹2,000 Be Credited? Check Full Details Here
Former Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar Rejoins JD(U), Praises CM Nitish Kumar And Vows To Strengthen Party
Former Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar Rejoins JD(U), Praises CM Nitish Kumar And Vows To Strengthen Party
After Saree Humiliation Over PM Modi's Morphed Visual, Maharashtra Congress Chief Felicitates Senior Party Worker In Kalyan | VIDEO
After Saree Humiliation Over PM Modi's Morphed Visual, Maharashtra Congress Chief Felicitates Senior Party Worker In Kalyan | VIDEO
Hamas To Miss Peace Deal Signing, Set To Begin Releasing Israeli Hostages In Gaza Ahead Of Trump's Peace Plan Summit In Egypt
Hamas To Miss Peace Deal Signing, Set To Begin Releasing Israeli Hostages In Gaza Ahead Of Trump's Peace Plan Summit In Egypt

Speaking about the case, DCP South Nipun Agarwal told IANS, "Late on October 11, the Banthra Police received information that a girl had been raped by some men. Immediately, based on a complaint from the victim's father, a FIR was registered against the named accused, and a team was formed to apprehend them."

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Dalit Student Gang-Raped By 5 Men In Lucknow; Probe Underway
article-image

"Late Saturday night, one of our teams was conducting a check near Harauni railway station, when two persons riding a bike were asked to stop but they (suspects) opened fire. In defence, the police also opened fire, and one of the accused was shot in the leg. He is injured and was taken to the hospital. During interrogation, he was identified as Lalit Kashyap, an accused in the above case. Kashyap said that he has also been to jail in the past in cases of gambling and theft," DCP South Agarwal said.

Read Also
UKSSSC Exam 2025: Uttarakhand Govt Cancels Graduate-Level Examination, To Be Held Within 3 Months
article-image

"One person has escaped from the spot. We are trying to arrest him. The combing operation is continuing. Our second team has arrested 20-year-old Miraj, the second-named accused in this incident, a little distance away near the railway station. We are taking further action in this matter," he added.

DCP Agarwal announced that a motorcycle was recovered from the location, along with a country-made pistol belonging to the accused.

Currently, the police team is searching for three other individuals who are still at large and plans to arrest them soon.

BSP Chief Mayawati Condemns The Incident

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also condemned the incident and called on the government to take effective measures to prevent crime against women.

Read Also
'Strategy Is Different Today...,' AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Lauds Operation Sindoor; Says He Went...
article-image

In a post on X, she said, "The incident of gang rape with a teenage girl in the Banthara area of the capital Lucknow is extremely distressing and shameful. Incidents of women's harassment, along with rape and murder, etc., in various states of the country, including UP, show no signs of stopping."

Read Also
West Bengal: 3 People Arrested Over Alleged Gang Rape Of Medical College Student In Durgapur
article-image

"There is an urgent need for the government to take effective steps to prevent this. Forget about women's respect, women's safety is the first and utmost necessity," she added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NMAT Registration 2025: Last Date Extended Till October 18; Details Here

NMAT Registration 2025: Last Date Extended Till October 18; Details Here

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Held In Lucknow Dalit Student Gang Rape Case, Hunt Continues For Remaining Suspects

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Held In Lucknow Dalit Student Gang Rape Case, Hunt Continues For Remaining Suspects

UKSSSC Exam 2025: Uttarakhand Govt Cancels Graduate-Level Examination, To Be Held Within 3 Months

UKSSSC Exam 2025: Uttarakhand Govt Cancels Graduate-Level Examination, To Be Held Within 3 Months

BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 For October 14 Exam Released; Check Details Here

BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 For October 14 Exam Released; Check Details Here

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Speaks To Father Of Medical Student Gang-Raped In West Bengal's...

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Speaks To Father Of Medical Student Gang-Raped In West Bengal's...