 'Despicable & Painful': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Demands Fair Probe In Durgapur Student Gang Rape Case
'Despicable & Painful': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Demands Fair Probe In Durgapur Student Gang Rape Case

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condemned the alleged gang rape of a medical student from Odisha in Durgapur, calling it “despicable and painful.” He urged West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to ensure a fair probe and strict punishment. Three accused have been arrested, and the survivor is receiving medical care. Odisha CM Mohan Majhi also demanded exemplary action.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
'Despicable & Painful': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Demands Fair Probe In Durgapur Student Gang Rape Case | File Pic (Representative pic)

New Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday condemned the alleged Durgapur rape incident, terming it "despicable and painful" and prayed for the survivor's earliest recovery.

Pradhan called upon West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure a fair probe, swift action, and strict punishment for the perpetrators.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Tweet

"The incident in Durgapur, West Bengal, involving a medical student from Odisha is despicable and painful. Have learnt that the survivor is receiving medical care. Pray for her earliest recovery. Such shameful incidents and crimes against women have no place in society. Call upon CM Mamata Banerjee to ensure a fair probe, swift action and strictest punishment to the perpetrators of this horrific crime," the 'X' post from Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Earlier today, the West Bengal police arrested three accused in connection with the alleged gangrape of a medical student in Durgapur, Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate said on Sunday.

A second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur. The victim is from Jaleswar, Odisha.

According to the victim's father, a medical student was taken by one of her classmates under the pretence of going to get something to eat. However, two or three other men arrived and raped her. The classmate abandoned her and fled.

"At 10 PM, her friend called us and said that your daughter had been raped. We live in Jaleshwar. My daughter was studying here. Yesterday, one of her classmates took her out on the pretext of getting something to eat, but when two or three other men arrived, he abandoned her and fled. They raped her... This incident occurred between 8:00 and 9:00 PM. The hostel was far away, and she had come here to eat. The security arrangements are not sufficient... Such a serious incident occurred, but no action has been taken. There is no system here, no response..." the victim's father told reporters.

Earlier on Saturday, Deputy Magistrate and SDO Durgapur, Ranjana Roy, said that the victim is in stable condition and her mother is with her.

After meeting the victim, Roy said that the victim is receiving full support and assured that action will be taken.

Speaking to the reporters on Saturday, Ranjana Roy said, "She is in stable condition and her mother is with her...We are giving her all the support, and we have assured them that action will be taken." Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had strongly condemned the incident, terming it "highly condemnable and painful."

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi's Tweet

In a post on X, Majhi had urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure exemplary action is taken against the accused in accordance with the law.

"The unfortunate incident of gang rape involving an Odia student in Durgapur, West Bengal, is highly condemnable and painful. I am deeply shocked upon hearing this news. I strongly urge the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to take exemplary action against the accused as per the law... I have instructed senior officials to contact the West Bengal government and take necessary steps. All possible assistance will be provided to the victim's family on behalf of the Odisha government," he stated.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

