IIT JAM 2026: Registration Process Ends Today; Here's How To Apply

IIT JAM Registration 2026 | jam2026.iitb.ac.in

IIT JAM Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, will end the application process for IIT JAM 2026 on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Applicants who have yet to apply for the Joint Admission Test for Masters 2026 should do so through IIT JAM's official website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in. IIT JAM will be held in approximately 116 cities throughout India.

IIT JAM Registration 2026: Important dates

According to the timetable, the JAM admit card will be published on January 5, 2026, and the exam will take place on February 15, 2026. The results are set to be released on March 20, 2026.

IIT JAM 2026: Application fees

The application fee for the exam is ₹1000/- for one paper and ₹1350/- for two papers for female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates. For all other categories, the fee is ₹2000/- for one paper and ₹2700/- for two papers. The payment can be made online through net banking, debit card, credit card, UPI, or wallet.

IIT JAM 2026: Exam pattern

There will be three types of questions: multiple choice (MCQ), multiple select (MSQ), and numerical answer type (NAT).

IIT JAM Registration 2026: How to apply?

Aspirants can submit their applications for IIT JAM 2026 by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the IIT JAM 2026 apply link, available on the home page.

Step 3: After this, enter the registration details such as email address, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: After this, fill out the application form, pay the application fees and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further use.

Direct link to apply

Where are these scores used?

JAM 2026 scores would be utilised for admission to IITs and other top institutes in the academic year 2026-27. The scores are utilised for admission to programs such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), MS (Research), M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc. -Ph.D. Dual Degree and Integrated Ph.D. at various institutions.