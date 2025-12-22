 NCW Launches 'SHAKTI Scholars' Fellowship To Boost Research On Women's Issues
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has launched the 'SHAKTI Scholars' fellowship, inviting young Indian researchers aged 21-30 to apply for a six-month policy research grant of Rs 1 lakh. The fellowship focuses on women’s issues like safety, legal rights, leadership, health, and empowerment. Applications close on December 31, assessed by an expert committee.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has announced the launch of 'SHAKTI Scholars: NCW's Young Research Fellowship', inviting applications from young students and researchers for policy-oriented research on issues concerning women across India.

According to the Commission, the fellowship has been designed to promote multidisciplinary research on a wide range of subjects, including women's safety and dignity, gender-based violence, legal rights and access to justice, and cyber safety.

Additionally, it will also promote the research on implementation of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) framework, women's leadership and political participation, health and nutrition, education and skill development, economic empowerment, labour force participation, socio-cultural practices, and work-life balance.

IIT Kanpur Wins NTPC Electron Quiz 2025 National Finale In Noida
The fellowship is open to Indian citizens between the ages of 21 and 30 years who hold at least a graduation degree from a recognised institution.

Announcing the scheme, the Commission said, "Preference will be given to candidates pursuing or having completed post-graduation or higher research. Independent researchers with demonstrated research capacity may also apply."

As part of the programme, selected candidates will receive a research grant of Rs 1 lakh to undertake a six-month research study.

The NCW clarified that the funds will be released in phases, linked to the progress of the research work during the fellowship period.

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Days After Osman Hadi's Killing, Another Student Leader Shot In Head In...
Applications for the 'SHAKTI Scholars' fellowship can be submitted via email to NCW until December 31, up to 5.30 p.m.

The Commission said that the applications will be assessed by an Expert Committee constituted by the NCW, and shortlisted applicants will be invited for an online interaction as part of the selection process.

Last month, the NCW launched a new 24×7 short-code helpline, 14490, to ensure faster support for women in distress.

It had urged citizens, community organisations and educational institutions to widely disseminate the new helpline number so that more women are aware of the support services available to them round the clock.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

