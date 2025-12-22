 Bangladesh Political Crisis: Days After Osman Hadi's Killing, Another Student Leader Shot In Head In Khulna
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBangladesh Political Crisis: Days After Osman Hadi's Killing, Another Student Leader Shot In Head In Khulna

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Days After Osman Hadi's Killing, Another Student Leader Shot In Head In Khulna

Bangladesh witnessed fresh political violence as Motaleb Shikdar, a leader of Jatiya Sramik Shakti affiliated with the NCP, was shot in broad daylight in Khulna. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition. The attack comes days after activist Osman Hadi was killed, triggering protests and unrest across the country.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Days After Osman Hadi's Killing, Another Student Leader Shot In Head In Khulna | X @braddy_Codie05

Dhaka: Just days after the assassination of Bangladeshi activist Inqaib Moncho leader Osman Hadi, another political leader from the Jatiya Sramik Shakti, an affiliate of the National Citizen Party (NCP), was shot in broad daylight in Khulna, according to BD News.

Motaleb Shikdar, a leader of Jatiya Sramik Shakti, the labour wing affiliated with the NCP, was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital in a critical condition around midday.

According to police, the attack took place shortly before noon in the city's Sonadanga area.

Read Also
'Hostility Towards India Manufactured By Extremists,' Says Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Blames...
article-image

The shooting was also confirmed by NCP Joint Chief Organiser Mahmudah Mitu, who posted about the incident on social media and shared a photograph showing Shikdar injured.

FPJ Shorts
Udupi Spy Ring Case: Gujarat Man Arrested For Supplying SIMs Used To Leak Navy Data
Udupi Spy Ring Case: Gujarat Man Arrested For Supplying SIMs Used To Leak Navy Data
West Bengal: 4 Of Family Charred To Death In House Fire In Howrah
West Bengal: 4 Of Family Charred To Death In House Fire In Howrah
'Should Try Green And Maroon Too..': LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Impressed By IPL 2026 Recruit Josh Inglis' Football Skills, Teases Mohun Bagan Team Up
'Should Try Green And Maroon Too..': LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Impressed By IPL 2026 Recruit Josh Inglis' Football Skills, Teases Mohun Bagan Team Up
Kerala: Woman, 5-Year-Old Daughter Killed After Tipper Lorry Hits Scooter In Palakkad
Kerala: Woman, 5-Year-Old Daughter Killed After Tipper Lorry Hits Scooter In Palakkad

"The head of NCP's Khulna division and central organiser of the NCP Sramik Shakti, Motaleb Shikdar, was shot a short while ago," she said.

Police said local residents quickly intervened after the attack and transported Shikdar to the hospital for emergency treatment, BD News reported.

BD news reported that police have been deployed at both the crime scene and the hospital, and added that further details would be shared as the investigation progresses.

Read Also
Bangladesh Hindu Man Lynching: Fresh Video Shows Final Moments Of Dipu Chandra Das Being Taken Away...
article-image

The incident occurred as Bangladesh faces unrest following a fresh wave of violence after the death of Osman Hadi.

Sharif Osman Hadi was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. On December 15, he was airlifted to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries on December 18.

Following his death, protests broke out in Dhaka, as the activists called for justice for their slain leader.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Days After Osman Hadi's Killing, Another Student Leader Shot In Head In...

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Days After Osman Hadi's Killing, Another Student Leader Shot In Head In...

Russian Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov Killed In Car Bomb Blast In Moscow; Investigators Cite Possible...

Russian Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov Killed In Car Bomb Blast In Moscow; Investigators Cite Possible...

Mexico Mayor Misses Inaugural Train As It Leaves On Time; Netizens Compare It With India's 'VIP...

Mexico Mayor Misses Inaugural Train As It Leaves On Time; Netizens Compare It With India's 'VIP...

India, New Zealand Announce Historic Free Trade Agreement After Telephonic Conversation Between PM...

India, New Zealand Announce Historic Free Trade Agreement After Telephonic Conversation Between PM...

Indonesia: 15 People Killed, 19 Others Injured As Speeding Bus Overturns In Semarang City; Visuals...

Indonesia: 15 People Killed, 19 Others Injured As Speeding Bus Overturns In Semarang City; Visuals...