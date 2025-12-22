Bangladesh Political Crisis: Days After Osman Hadi's Killing, Another Student Leader Shot In Head In Khulna | X @braddy_Codie05

Dhaka: Just days after the assassination of Bangladeshi activist Inqaib Moncho leader Osman Hadi, another political leader from the Jatiya Sramik Shakti, an affiliate of the National Citizen Party (NCP), was shot in broad daylight in Khulna, according to BD News.

Motaleb Shikdar, a leader of Jatiya Sramik Shakti, the labour wing affiliated with the NCP, was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital in a critical condition around midday.

According to police, the attack took place shortly before noon in the city's Sonadanga area.

#Bangladesh 🇧🇩

>Motaleb Shikder Sikder ( National Citizen Party ) was shot in the head today in Khulna by unknown men.

>He is a rabid anti India person.

>He has survived.

>This attack comes just days after the assassination of Sharif Osman Hadi. #Dhaka pic.twitter.com/Xk7GSF17cV — S Kumar (@SKumar2047) December 22, 2025

In Khulna, Motaleb Shikdar, a leader of the students’ new party National Citizen Party (NCP), has been shot in the head. He sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of his head and is currently receiving treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital.



Motaleb Shikdar is a… pic.twitter.com/Lc4uJWYhfX — Sahidul Hasan Khokon (@SahidulKhokonbd) December 22, 2025

The shooting was also confirmed by NCP Joint Chief Organiser Mahmudah Mitu, who posted about the incident on social media and shared a photograph showing Shikdar injured.

"The head of NCP's Khulna division and central organiser of the NCP Sramik Shakti, Motaleb Shikdar, was shot a short while ago," she said.

Police said local residents quickly intervened after the attack and transported Shikdar to the hospital for emergency treatment, BD News reported.

BD news reported that police have been deployed at both the crime scene and the hospital, and added that further details would be shared as the investigation progresses.

The incident occurred as Bangladesh faces unrest following a fresh wave of violence after the death of Osman Hadi.

Sharif Osman Hadi was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. On December 15, he was airlifted to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries on December 18.

Following his death, protests broke out in Dhaka, as the activists called for justice for their slain leader.

