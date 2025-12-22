Bangladesh Hindu Man Lynching: Fresh Video Shows Final Moments Of Dipu Chandra Das Being Taken Away By Mob In Mymensingh (Screengrab) | X/Taslima Nasrin

Dhaka: A fresh video of the final moments of Hindu Bengali garment worker Dipu Chandra Das, who was lynched last week, surfaced online. The video was released by Bangladeshi news broadcaster JamunaTV.

The new video shows a mob gathering outside a large blue-coloured door and shouting. As the door opened, Das was taken away by the mob and was lynched. As per local media reports, the mob stripped the Hindu man naked after lynching him. He was then tied to a tree and set on fire.

Das was handed over to the mob by the police along with his floor manager, reported News18, citing local media. Renowned author Taslima Nasrin also shared the video on her X account.

Here Is The Video:

Deepu Das was taken away directly from his factory by these Hindu-hating Muslims. Deepu had committed no crime. Rather, because of rumors spread by jihadist workers, the floor manager forced him to resign. And even though the manager knew that hungry vultures were waiting… pic.twitter.com/ecaL7FthIM — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) December 21, 2025

She alleged that the Hindu man might have been lynched due to personal enmity. "Deepu Das was taken away directly from his factory by these Hindu-hating Muslims. Deepu had committed no crime. Rather, because of rumours spread by jihadist workers, the floor manager forced him to resign. And even though the manager knew that hungry vultures were waiting outside, he opened the door without informing the police," the author wrote on her X account. Notably, Nasrin was also forced to leave Bangladesh after receiving threats from Islamist groups over her books.

Das was brutally killed in a mob lynching over blasphemy accusations by a Muslim coworker at his factory in Mymensingh. The mob on the night of December 18 killed Das and then hung his body from a tree and set it on fire over allegations of insulting Islam.

However, Company Commander of RAB-14 in Mymensingh, Md Samsuzzaman, told leading Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star that "no evidence was found indicating that the deceased had written anything on Facebook that might have hurt religious sentiments".

India's Statement:

Reacting to the brutal incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday issued a statement. The MEA raised concerns over incidents of atrocities against minorities. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the incident "horrendous".

"We have noted misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media on the incident. The fact is that about 20-25 youth gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on 20 December and raised slogans in protest against the horrendous killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, while also calling for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh," Jaiswal said.

"There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time. The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes. Visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see. India is committed to ensure the safety of foreign Missions/Posts in its territory in accordance with the Vienna Convention," he added.

Meanwhile, India is keeping close watch on the evolving situation in Bangladesh. India also urged Bangladeshi authorities to bring perpetrators of the killing of Das to justice.