Donald Trump's Photo In Epstein Files Restored Following Criticism, US Department of Justice Explains Why It Was Removed

Washington, DC (US): The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has reinstated a photograph from its latest release of Jeffrey Epstein-related files after removing it briefly amid criticism. The image, which resurfaced following online backlash, shows a document depicting one of Epstein’s desks or credenzas with two visible photographs of US President Donald Trump.

In one photograph, Trump appears standing with a group of women. In another, he is pictured alongside his wife, Melania Trump, Epstein and Epstein’s now-convicted associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. The same document also included images of Epstein with former President Bill Clinton and Pope John Paul II.

According to the DoJ, the image was temporarily taken down after the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York flagged it for further review, citing concerns about protecting the identities of Epstein’s victims. The department said the removal was a precautionary measure. After reviewing the image, officials concluded that no victims were depicted and restored the photograph without redactions.

The Southern District of New York flagged an image of President Trump for potential further action to protect victims.



Out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Justice temporarily removed the image for further review. After the review, it was determined there is no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted in the photograph, and it has been reposted without any alteration or redaction.

“The Southern District of New York flagged an image of President Trump for potential further action to protect victims,” the DoJ said in a post on X. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Justice temporarily removed the image for further review. After the review, it was determined there is no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted in the photograph, and it has been reposted without any alteration or redaction.”

The episode unfolded as part of a broader controversy surrounding the DoJ’s release of Epstein-related materials. Reports indicate that at least 16 files from the recent batch were removed, many of which showed non-graphic items such as artwork, a tiled hallway, mail slots filled with envelopes and a notebook page listing names and apartment numbers.

Democratic lawmakers sharply criticised the removals, accusing the administration of selectively withholding information. Representative Jamie Raskin argued that the redactions were intended to shield politically sensitive details, suggesting they could involve Trump or his associates.

Republican Representative Thomas Massie echoed concerns from across the aisle, saying the department was violating both the spirit and the letter of the law by not releasing all relevant materials, including what he described as a 60-count indictment implicating prominent individuals.

The Justice Department is not redacting the names of any politicians.



As Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche made clear: "The only redactions being applied to the documents are those required by law — full stop. Consistent with the statute and applicable laws, we are not redacting the names of any politicians unless they are a victim."

In response, the DoJ emphasized that redactions are being applied solely to comply with legal requirements and to protect victims’ identities. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated unequivocally that no politicians’ names are being withheld unless they belong to a victim.

The document release follows federal judges’ approval to unseal grand jury materials related to Epstein and Maxwell. While Trump’s name appears infrequently in the files, according to an initial New York Times review, his past association with Epstein has continued to fuel public scrutiny and debate over transparency in the release of the records.