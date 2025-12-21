'Makes Me Sick, Hang Culprits': Munawar Faruqui Condemns Hindu Man's Brutal Lynching In Bangladesh

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has strongly condemned the brutal lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. On Sunday (December 21), he reacted to the disturbing videos of the incident that have been circulating on social media and said the culprits should be 'hanged'. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Munawar expressed outrage and anguish over the visuals.

He also called the act inhuman and urged accountability.

“Horrible footages and lynching videos from Bangladesh makes me sick and question humans,” he wrote. “Protecting religion? These people are nothing but inhumane monsters and the world is watching in silence. Speak and make culprits hang,” Munawar added in his post.

Hindu man lynched, burnt and hung in Bangladesh

The incident, which has sparked global outrage, reportedly took place amid unrest following the death of activist Sharif Osman Hadi.

According to media reports, the Hindu man was attacked by a mob over alleged remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The violence escalated brutally, and horrifying visuals of the lynching have since gone viral. It also triggered condemnation.

Several celebrities and public figures have spoken out against the incident, condemning the violence and calling for justice.

Actors Swara Bhasker and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, along with reality TV personality Rajiv Adatia and others, also took to social media to express their shock and denounce the lynching, urging authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

Reacting to the video, Devoleena wrote, "If this visual is not enough to crackdown each and every bangldeshi in assam & in india… then you r doomed. Bloody shitholes.. @himantabiswa. Free assam from these dirt & termites."

If this visual is not enough to crackdown each and every bangldeshi in assam & in india… then you r doomed. Bloody shitholes.. @himantabiswa Free assam from these dirt & termites https://t.co/y9ICDrYN0l — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 19, 2025

Rajiv wrote, "What's happening in Bangladesh is breaking my heart. I have always stood for humanity whether in Gaza, Ukraine, or anywhere else in the world. But what I'm witnessing in Bangladesh is truly appalling: people being attacked simply for being Hindu. The world needs peace. No religion teaches us to harm or destroy others because of their faith. This must stop."

Actress Swara mentioned in her post, "Devastating and GHASTLY! A Hindu man lynched to death in #Bangladesh. What a monstrous world we live in. If you think that your God asks to Kill in his name START WITH YOURSELF! Shameful and horrific."