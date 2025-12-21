 Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Congratulates U19 Team On Asia Cup Final Win Over India, Praises PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi
Mohsin Naqvi handed over the trophy to the Pakistan team during the post match presentation ceremony. However, Team India is still waiting for their Asia Cup 2025 trophy since their victory in the finals against Pakistan in September this year.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
Islamabad, December 21: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday showered praise on the Under-19 Team for winning the Asia Cup final against India. Pakistan U-19 team beat India by 191 runs in the Asia Cup final to lift the trophy. PM Shehbaz Sharif also praised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi over the victory.

Shahbaz Sharif said, "An electrifying performance by Team Pakistan Shahbash Heartiest congratulations to our Under-19 team on winning the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2025, defeating India in the final. The nation is proud of you. My deep appreciation to Chairman PCB @MohsinnaqviC42 and his team for their dedicated efforts."

Pakistani opener Sameer Minhas scripted history in the Asia Cup U19 final with his 172 runs off 113 balls which helped Pakistan to gain victory against India. His century got Pakistan to an invincible total of 347 runs.

Team India, while chasing the mammoth target of 348 runs were all out for only 156 runs and lost the final game with a margin of 191 runs. Minhas' 172 is the highest individual score in a final game in the Asia Cup history. He also shattered various other records during his inning while scoring a triple figure in the high-voltage final game.

