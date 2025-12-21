 Bangladesh Calls Protest Outside Its High Commission In Delhi ‘Unjustifiable’, Rejects India’s Claims
Bangladesh on Sunday termed a protest outside its High Commission in New Delhi as an “unjustifiable incident,” rejecting India’s claim that reports of a security threat were misleading propaganda. India said 20–25 youths protested the lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh, demanding minority protection.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 08:56 PM IST
The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry on Sunday termed a small protest held outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi as an “unjustifiable incident,” rejecting India’s description of the episode as “misleading propaganda” circulated by sections of the Bangladeshi media.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, Dhaka expressed strong displeasure over the demonstration that took place on Saturday, saying the protest created panic among staff inside the High Commission complex. The ministry said the mission was not given any prior information about the gathering, which it described as an organised event carried out right outside the perimeter of the diplomatic premises.

The statement came hours after India dismissed reports in Bangladesh claiming that the protest had attempted to create a security situation at the High Commission. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said around 20 to 25 youths had assembled outside the mission in New Delhi, raising slogans to protest the “horrendous killing” of Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old Hindu man who was lynched by a mob in Mymensingh on Thursday. The protesters also demanded protection for minorities in Bangladesh, the MEA said.

Rejecting India’s characterisation, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said it did not accept attempts to portray the killing as an attack on minorities. It asserted that the incident was an isolated crime and said suspects had already been arrested.

Dhaka also maintained that the inter-communal situation in Bangladesh is better than in many parts of South Asia, while noting India’s assurance to ensure the safety and security of all Bangladeshi diplomatic missions in the country.

