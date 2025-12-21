'Stalled Waymo, Functionless Traffic, Horns Blaring': San Francisco Power Outage Causes Gridlock At Darkened Intersections | Video

The stalled Waymo cars | Video: brahmsstan / tt.

A massive power outage plunged large parts of San Francisco into darkness on Saturday, leaving around 130,000 homes and businesses without electricity, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E). The outage triggered widespread disruption across the city, affecting traffic, public transit, and daily life.

Video Of Self Driving Vehicle Waymo Stalled

Amid the blackout, videos circulating on X showed self-driving Waymo vehicles stalled at a San Francisco intersection. In one widely shared clip posted by user Collin Rugg, several white Waymo Jaguar I-PACE autonomous cars were seen lined up bumper-to-bumper, completely motionless. The vehicles appeared hesitant to proceed, seemingly treating the intersection as if waiting for traffic signals that were no longer functioning. Car horns could be heard as confusion continued.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said on X that the outage caused “significant transit disruptions” across the city. Residents were urged to avoid nonessential travel and treat non-functioning traffic signals as four-way stops to prevent accidents.

Large Swathes Of Northern San Francisco Affected

According to a report by the Associated Press, the outage began in the early afternoon, impacting northern neighbourhoods including Richmond, Presidio, and areas around Golden Gate Park. The affected zone expanded as the afternoon progressed, leaving major stretches of the city without power.

PG&E Says Grid Stabilised, Restoration Timeline Unclear

PG&E later said it had stabilised the power grid and was not expecting additional outages. However, the utility company added that it could not immediately confirm when electricity would be fully restored, even as over 30% of the city remained without power at one point.