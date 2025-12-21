South Africa: 10 Feared Dead, 10 Injured As Gunmen Open Fire Near Johannesburg Township; Second Mass Shooting In 2 Weeks

The mass shooting site near Johannesburg Township | X/@SARANGKing2765

At least 10 people are feared dead and 10 others injured after gunmen opened fire in a township outside Johannesburg, CBS News reported.

According to the Associated Press, authorities said the motive behind the attack remains unclear and investigations are ongoing.

Gauteng province police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili told AFP that the identities of the deceased had not yet been confirmed, while confirming that at least 10 people were killed in the shooting.

Those injured in the attack were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Mass Shooting In Saulsville township

The incident comes just two weeks after another mass shooting in South Africa, in which at least 11 people including a three-year-old child were killed at a hostel in the Saulsville township, west of the capital Pretoria, the BBC reported. Fourteen others were wounded in that attack, which occurred on December 7.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told the BBC that at least three unidentified gunmen began firing “randomly” at a group of people who were drinking at the venue.

The latest attack shows a troubling pattern of mass shootings in South Africa, a country that has been grappling with high levels of violent crime in recent years.