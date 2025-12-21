Dhaka University's Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall Renamed 'Osman Hadi Hall' Amid Controversy | File Pic

Dhaka: In another controversial move that critics say undermines the legacy of those who fought in the Bangladesh Liberation War, the hall union of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall at Dhaka University has removed the original nameplate and replaced it with one reading 'Osman Hadi Hall', named after radical Islamist leader Sharif Osman Hadi, local media reported.

About Sharif Osman Hadi

Sharif Osman Hadi, who was a candidate from the Dhaka-8 parliamentary constituency for the upcoming general elections, was critically injured in a shooting incident by unidentified assailants in Dhaka's Paltan area on December 12.

At the same time, several students were seen painting over a graffiti mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that had been displayed prominently on the main building of the hall.

Musaddiq Ibn Ali Mohammad, secretary for cultural affairs of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU), announced that the hall's nameplate would be removed using a crane at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a report by leading Bangladeshi daily The Dhaka Tribune.

On-site observations indicated that work to erase the hall's original name began at approximately 9:45 p.m. Later, around 11:15 p.m., efforts were initiated to paint over the graffiti mural of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

When asked whether the hall council had obtained official permission to remove the nameplate and erase the mural, Hall Council Vice President Muslimur Rahman told the media, "The students demanded that this be removed. So, we are removing it based on the students' verdict."

Meanwhile, interim government chief advisor Muhammad Yunus has vowed to uphold and carry forward the ideals of the slain radical leader, assuring supporters that Hadi's vision would continue even after his death. Yunus said he would fulfil Hadi's "dream" and ensure that it is carried forward across generations.

"O dear Osman Hadi, we have not come here to bid you farewell. You live within our hearts, and as long as Bangladesh exists, you will remain in the hearts of all Bangladeshis. No one can erase you from there. Millions have gathered here today in waves, while crores across Bangladesh and Bangladeshis living abroad are waiting to hear about Hadi," Yunus said, as quoted by The Daily Star.

