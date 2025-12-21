After Dipu Chandra Das Lynching, Hindu Rickshaw Puller Assaulted By Mob Over ‘Kalawa’ In Bangladesh

Days after Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das was lynched to death by a radical Islamist mob in Bangladesh over alleged blasphemy, another Hindu man was assaulted in a separate incident. According to reports, Gobinda Das, a rickshaw puller, was attacked by a mob in Jhenaidah district of Khulna Division on Friday.

The attack reportedly began after some people noticed a red thread on his wrist, commonly worn by Hindus. He was allegedly branded an agent of India’s intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), triggering rumours that drew a crowd, which then assaulted him.

Officials said the victim was beaten near the gate of the Jhenaidah district municipality before being handed over to police. He sustained injuries to his throat and chest.

Videos circulating on social media show him pleading with police while being taken into custody, identifying himself as a rickshaw puller and requesting release. He was later detained at the Jhenaidah Sadar police station.

Another video, reportedly filmed inside the police station, features an unidentified voice claiming that the victim’s mobile phone showed multiple WhatsApp transactions linked to the Reserve Bank of India and that he had received a call from India. He reportedly told police that the caller, identified as Akash, was personally known to him.

Confirming the detention, the officer-in-charge of Jhenaidah Sadar police station said preliminary inquiries revealed that the man had lived in India for several years. Police are examining allegations of possible links with Indian agencies.

The incident comes amid heightened concern over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh following the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh. Earlier, India conveyed “strong concerns” to Dhaka, with MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urging that those responsible be brought to justice.