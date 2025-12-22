SBI SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 996 Posts Ends Tomorrow; Details Here

SBI SO Recruitment 2025 | sbi.co.in

SBI SO Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will end the registration procedure for the Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment 2025 tomorrow, December 23, 2025. Candidates who qualify may apply using the official SBI recruitment portal at sbi.co.in. The recruiting drive intends to fill 996 Specialist Officer posts in several departments.

Educational credentials and experience requirements vary by role, and applicants should look to the official notification for post-specific qualifying criteria.

SBI SO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure for Specialist Officer positions will be undertaken in stages. These include eligibility-based screening, interviews, document verification, and a medical check. The final selection will be based on interview performance and meeting all qualifying requirements.

SBI SO Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.bank.in.

Step 2: Next, applicants need to register themselves with their basic personal details and generate a login ID.

Step 3: After this, fill out the online application form with educational qualifications and work experience, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the SBI SO Recruitment 2025 application form will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Read the official notice here

SBI SO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants from the General, Other Backwards Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories must pay an application fee of Rs 750. Candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) groups are exempt from paying the fee. The application cost must be paid online using the payment method provided on the SBI recruiting website.

SBI SO Recruitment 2025: Age limit

According to the notification, the age range for the Manager position is 20 to 42 years, determined as of May 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be granted to reserved category candidates in accordance with government regulations.