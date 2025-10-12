BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 For October 14 Exam Released; Check Details Here

BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 | bsebstet.org

BSEB STET Admit Card 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board has published the BSEB STET Admit Card 2025. Aspirants for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 can acquire their admit cards from the official website, bsebstet.org. Applicants must enter their Application Number, Login ID, and Password to download their hall tickets.

Aspirants are urged to adhere to the guidelines contained in the hall ticket closely. Applicants must present themselves at their designated examination centres on time, as specified on their hall ticket.

BSEB STET Admit Card 2025: How to download?

Aspirants can follow the processes listed below to download the BSEB STET Admit Card 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB at bsebstet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, enter the login credentials and then submit.

Step 4: Next, the BSEB STET admit card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Now, check all the details carefully.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Click here to download the hall ticket

Note: BSEB STET admit card 2025 will include the applicant's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift times, exam centre address, and other information.

BSEB STET 2025: Exam details

The board plans to hold the BSEB STET 2025 on October 14, 2025. The exam will be administered in a computer-based test (CBT) format, with two papers: Paper I (Secondary) and Paper II (Senior Secondary).

BSEB STET 2025: Qualifying marks

To pass the STET exam and be qualified to teach, applicants must receive 50 per cent in the general category, 45.5% in the BC, 42.5% in the EBC, and 40 per cent in the SC/ST and PwBd categories.