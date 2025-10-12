 UKSSSC Exam 2025: Uttarakhand Govt Cancels Graduate-Level Examination, To Be Held Within 3 Months
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUKSSSC Exam 2025: Uttarakhand Govt Cancels Graduate-Level Examination, To Be Held Within 3 Months

UKSSSC Exam 2025: Uttarakhand Govt Cancels Graduate-Level Examination, To Be Held Within 3 Months

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) canceled the graduate-level exam held on September 21 after an alleged question paper leak from a Haridwar centre. Over 1 lakh candidates were affected. A CBI probe has been recommended, and the exam will be reconducted within three months, with dates announced soon.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
UKSSSC Exam 2025: Uttarakhand Govt Cancels Graduate-Level Examination, To Be Held Within 3 Months | File Pic (Representative Image)

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) on Saturday cancelled a graduate-level recruitment examination, the question paper of which was allegedly leaked, officials said.

The examination will again be held within three months, they said, adding that the date will be announced soon.

UKSSSC Chairman G S Martolia's Statement

"The graduate-level examination held on September 21 for recruitment to various government departments in the state has been cancelled," UKSSC Chairman G S Martolia said.

FPJ Shorts
PM Kisan Yojana: Government Releases ₹42,000 Crore For Farmers, But When Will The 21st Installment Of ₹2,000 Be Credited? Check Full Details Here
PM Kisan Yojana: Government Releases ₹42,000 Crore For Farmers, But When Will The 21st Installment Of ₹2,000 Be Credited? Check Full Details Here
Former Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar Rejoins JD(U), Praises CM Nitish Kumar And Vows To Strengthen Party
Former Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar Rejoins JD(U), Praises CM Nitish Kumar And Vows To Strengthen Party
After Saree Humiliation Over PM Modi's Morphed Visual, Maharashtra Congress Chief Felicitates Senior Party Worker In Kalyan | VIDEO
After Saree Humiliation Over PM Modi's Morphed Visual, Maharashtra Congress Chief Felicitates Senior Party Worker In Kalyan | VIDEO
Hamas To Miss Peace Deal Signing, Set To Begin Releasing Israeli Hostages In Gaza Ahead Of Trump's Peace Plan Summit In Egypt
Hamas To Miss Peace Deal Signing, Set To Begin Releasing Israeli Hostages In Gaza Ahead Of Trump's Peace Plan Summit In Egypt
Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Dalit Student Gang-Raped By 5 Men In Lucknow; Probe Underway
article-image

During the examination, three pages of the question paper were allegedly leaked from a centre in Haridwar, causing a stir across the state.

More than one lakh candidates had appeared in the examination for 416 posts.

Aspirants under the banner of the Uttarakhand Unemployed Union launched a massive agitation against the alleged paper leak, following which the state government recommended a CBI probe in the matter.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NMAT Registration 2025: Last Date Extended Till October 18; Details Here

NMAT Registration 2025: Last Date Extended Till October 18; Details Here

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Held In Lucknow Dalit Student Gang Rape Case, Hunt Continues For Remaining Suspects

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Held In Lucknow Dalit Student Gang Rape Case, Hunt Continues For Remaining Suspects

UKSSSC Exam 2025: Uttarakhand Govt Cancels Graduate-Level Examination, To Be Held Within 3 Months

UKSSSC Exam 2025: Uttarakhand Govt Cancels Graduate-Level Examination, To Be Held Within 3 Months

BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 For October 14 Exam Released; Check Details Here

BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 For October 14 Exam Released; Check Details Here

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Speaks To Father Of Medical Student Gang-Raped In West Bengal's...

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Speaks To Father Of Medical Student Gang-Raped In West Bengal's...