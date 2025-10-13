 HPBOSE Winter School Date Sheet 2025-26: Class 3, 5, & 8 Exam Dates Out; Check Complete Schedule Here
HPBOSE Winter School Date Sheet 2025-26: Class 3, 5, & 8 Exam Dates Out; Check Complete Schedule Here

The yearly examination timetable for the winter vacation schools for the academic year 2025–26 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE) in Dharamshala. The examinations will take place between 09:45 AM and 01:00 PM.

HPBOSE Winter School Date Sheet 2025-26: The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE) in Dharamshala has issued the yearly examination timetable for the winter vacation schools for the academic year 2025–26. The timetable refers to students in Classes 3, 5, and 8.

HPBOSE Class 3 Winter School Datesheet 2025-26

The following timetable is for Class 3 students taking the winter session annual exam:

01-12-2025 (Monday): Mathematics

03-12-2025 (Wednesday): English

04-12-2025 (Thursday): Environmental Studies (EVS)

05-12-2025 (Friday): Hindi

HPBOSE Class 5 Winter School Schedule 2025-26

The timetable for the Class 5 yearly examinations is as follows:

01-12-2025 (Monday): English

02-12-2025 (Tuesday): Hindi

04-12-2025 (Thursday): Mathematics

05-12-2025 (Friday): Environmental Studies (EVS)

HPBOSE Class 8 Winter School Annual Exam Timetable 2025-26

The detailed schedule for all topics in Class 8 is provided below:

27-11-2025 (Thursday): English

28-11-2025 (Friday): Hindi

29-11-2025 (Saturday): Social Science

01-12-2025 (Monday): Mathematics

02-12-2025 (Tuesday): Himachal Pradesh Lok Sanskriti and Yoga

04-12-2025 (Thursday): Science

05-12-2025 (Friday): Sanskrit

06-12-2025 (Saturday): Practical Exams: Art, Home Science, Music, Agriculture, Urdu

HPBOSE Winter School Date Sheet 2025-26: How to download?

Students can access or download the official schedule by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Examination" section and then click on the "Date Sheet" option.

Step 3: After this, click on the “Winter School Examination Schedule 2025-26 for Classes 3, 5, and 8” link.

Step 4: Next, click on the link to access the timetable.

Step 5: Now, the timetable will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download the timetable PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the timetable

HPBOSE Winter School 2025-26: Exam details

The examinations will take place between 09:45 AM and 01:00 PM, according to the announcement. Candidates will get their Question and Answer Booklets by 09:45 AM, giving them extra time to peruse and fill out any essential details before the exam starts at 10:00 AM sharp.

