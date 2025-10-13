GATE 2025: Registration Window With Late Fee Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

GATE Registration 2025 | gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE Registration 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, will end the GATE 2026 registration procedure on October 13, 2025. Applicants who desire to submit applications for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 can do so directly through IIT GATE's official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

GATE Registration 2025: Eligibility criteria

The education qualification is: aspirants who are currently in their third or higher year of an undergraduate degree program, or who have finished any government-approved degree program in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities.

GATE Registration 2025: How to apply?

To apply, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on GATE 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to register themselves.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, make the payment, upload the documents, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

GATE Registration 2025: Documents required

The documents required at the time of uploading are:

1. Candidate’s photograph

2. Candidate’s signature

3. Valid photo Identity Document (ID)

4. Category (SC/ST) certificate

5. UDID (preferred)/PwD Certificate

6. Dyslexic Certificate

7. Relevant Annexure(s)

8. Certificate required for Compensatory time and Scribe

GATE Registration 2025: Application fees

The registration cost for the extended time is ₹1500/- for female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per exam paper) and ₹2500/- for every applicant, including international nationals (per test paper). The above application fees cover a single test paper. Those who opt for two papers must pay twice the above-mentioned fees.

What is GATE?

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious national-level examination. GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.