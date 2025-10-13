 RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2025 Released; Here's How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2025 Released; Here's How To Download

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2025 Released; Here's How To Download

The hall tickets for the posts of Officers in Grade 'B' (Direct Recruit-DR) (On Probation-OP) and (General/DEPR/DSIM) Cadres for Panel Year 2025 has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the official website of RBI.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2025 | Canva

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued hall tickets for the posts of Officers in Grade 'B' (Direct Recruit-DR) (On Probation-OP) and (General/DEPR/DSIM) Cadres for Panel Year 2025. Those who qualify can obtain their admit cards from the official website of RBI at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Grade B Phase 1 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive seeks to fill 120 positions, including 83 for Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - General Cadre, 17 for Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - DEPR Cadre, and 20 for Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - DSIM Cadre.

Click here for the Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) – General notification

FPJ Shorts
Harry Kane Channels Quarterback Skills, Makes NFL Style Pass To Eberechi Eze During Practice; Video
Harry Kane Channels Quarterback Skills, Makes NFL Style Pass To Eberechi Eze During Practice; Video
Car Loses Control Trying To Save Cow On Mumbai-Goa Highway In Ratnagiri's Rajapur District | VIDEO
Car Loses Control Trying To Save Cow On Mumbai-Goa Highway In Ratnagiri's Rajapur District | VIDEO
BJP Bihar Chief Dilip Jaiswal Announces First Candidate List Tonight As NDA Confirms Unity Ahead Of Assembly Elections
BJP Bihar Chief Dilip Jaiswal Announces First Candidate List Tonight As NDA Confirms Unity Ahead Of Assembly Elections
LG Electronics IPO Buzz Grows, GMP Jumps Before Listing; Record Subscription Signals Strong Debut
LG Electronics IPO Buzz Grows, GMP Jumps Before Listing; Record Subscription Signals Strong Debut

Read the Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) – DEPR/DSIM notification

Read Also
HPBOSE Winter School Date Sheet 2025-26: Class 3, 5, & 8 Exam Dates Out; Check Complete Schedule...
article-image

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2025: How to download the hall ticket?

To access the admit card, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Step 2: Go to the Current Vacancies—Call Letters, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, enter the login details such as Registration No/Roll No and password, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link for the Officers in Grade ‘B’ – DSIM Cadre admit card 2025

Click here for the Officers in Grade 'B' - DEPR Cadre hall ticket 2025

Direct link to Officers in Grade 'B' - General Cadre admit card 2025

RBI Grade B Phase 1 2025: Exam Date & Shift Timing

The Phase I exam for Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - General - PY 2025 and Grade 'B' (DR) - DEPR/DSIM - PY 2025 will take place on October 18 and 19, respectively. The exam will be held in a single shift, and each shift is 2 hours. Candidates are advised to report to their respective examination centres at least one hour before the exam begins. The reporting time is 1:00 PM, the gate closing time is 1:45 PM, and the exam will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GATE 2025: Registration Window With Late Fee Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

GATE 2025: Registration Window With Late Fee Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Over 1 Lakh Single-Teacher Schools In India Serve 33.7 Lakh Students In 2024-25, Says Official Data

Over 1 Lakh Single-Teacher Schools In India Serve 33.7 Lakh Students In 2024-25, Says Official Data

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Confirms Grade IV Recruitment Results On October 15

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Confirms Grade IV Recruitment Results On October 15

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2025 Released; Here's How To Download

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2025 Released; Here's How To Download

' ...Progressive Ideology Ends': NCP (SP) Leader Rohit Pawar Backs Congress Minister Priyank...

' ...Progressive Ideology Ends': NCP (SP) Leader Rohit Pawar Backs Congress Minister Priyank...