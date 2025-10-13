RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2025 Released; Here's How To Download

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2025 | Canva

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued hall tickets for the posts of Officers in Grade 'B' (Direct Recruit-DR) (On Probation-OP) and (General/DEPR/DSIM) Cadres for Panel Year 2025. Those who qualify can obtain their admit cards from the official website of RBI at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Grade B Phase 1 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive seeks to fill 120 positions, including 83 for Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - General Cadre, 17 for Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - DEPR Cadre, and 20 for Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - DSIM Cadre.

Click here for the Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) – General notification

Read the Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) – DEPR/DSIM notification

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2025: How to download the hall ticket?

To access the admit card, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Step 2: Go to the Current Vacancies—Call Letters, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, enter the login details such as Registration No/Roll No and password, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link for the Officers in Grade ‘B’ – DSIM Cadre admit card 2025

Click here for the Officers in Grade 'B' - DEPR Cadre hall ticket 2025

Direct link to Officers in Grade 'B' - General Cadre admit card 2025

RBI Grade B Phase 1 2025: Exam Date & Shift Timing

The Phase I exam for Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - General - PY 2025 and Grade 'B' (DR) - DEPR/DSIM - PY 2025 will take place on October 18 and 19, respectively. The exam will be held in a single shift, and each shift is 2 hours. Candidates are advised to report to their respective examination centres at least one hour before the exam begins. The reporting time is 1:00 PM, the gate closing time is 1:45 PM, and the exam will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.