 Mumbai News: Cuffe Parade Residents Take First Joy Ride On New Underground Metro
Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 04:08 AM IST
article-image

On Sunday morning, a group of residents from Cuffe Parade, calling themselves the Cuffe Paradians, took a joy ride on the new underground Metro from their neighbourhood to the Science Centre station, Worli. For a locality that had remained unconnected to the Mass Rapid Transit or suburban rail for five decades, the ride was a novel experience.

Residents Praise the Metro

Nisha Zaveri of Atur Terraces described the facility as ‘world-class’, likening it to international metro systems. She plans to use it frequently for travel, including trips to Marol. Mini Chugh, a former teacher and financial analyst, said the Metro is a boon for Cuffe Parade, making trips to Worli convenient compared to driving via the Coastal Road.

Community Excitement

Varsha Asarpota of Shivala building expressed pride in being connected to the city and plans to use the Metro for daily travel.

Laura D’Souza, president of the Cuffe Parade Residents Association, praised the planning and smooth functioning of the Metro.

Mukesh Zaveri, a resident of Satnam Apartments and a Cuffe Parade for five decades, said, “We have travelled all over the world but this was also a great journey. It was fantastic.”

