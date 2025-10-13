Mumbai Red Run Marathon 2025: Youth Participate To Spread HIV/AIDS Awareness |

The Mumbai AIDS Control Society, in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), organized the 'Red Run Marathon 2025' on Sunday. The marathon aimed to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS, encourage open communication, education, and support among patients living with the virus. This year’s theme was ‘Run to End AIDS’, and the event was flagged off by Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Health) Sharad Ughade.

Race Details and Participation

The marathon featured a 4-kilometer race for college students and a 2-kilometer race for citizens. Over 550 youth and around 200 citizens participated, supported by more than 200 employees from the Mumbai District AIDS Control Society and volunteers of the National Service Scheme, ensuring smooth conduct of the event.

Message from Officials

Sharad Ughade emphasized, “Red Run is not just a competition, it is a movement. Knowledge and awareness about HIV is key to fight it.” He urged Mumbai’s youth to act as health ambassadors, spreading awareness, clearing misconceptions, and eradicating discrimination against HIV/AIDS patients.

Winners and Prizes

Among girls, Rinki Singh (R. J. College, Ghatkopar) won first prize, followed by Kaushalya Parmar (Somaiya College, Vidyavihar). Among boys, Sunil Sahni (Mumbai University) stood first and Vishal Yadav (Shailendra College, Dahisar) second. Winners received cash prizes and will participate in the National Red Run later this month in Dimapur, Nagaland.