Mumbai News: Woman Accused In 2013 PITA Case Arrested After 12 Years On The Run |

The DB Marg Police have arrested Channa Begum Shaikh alias Roja (38), a woman accused in a 2013 case registered under Sections 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 9 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). Roja had been absconding for the past 12 years.

Court Orders and Tracking

The Sessions Court had recently issued a standing non-bailable warrant against Roja, directing the DB Marg Police to trace and arrest her. Acting on confidential information, the police learned she was working at a cosmetic shop in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.

Police Operation

A team led by PSI Azeem Shaikh conducted technical surveillance, traced her mobile number, analyzed CDR records, and identified her frequent contacts. Based on the findings, the DB Marg Police, with local police assistance, tracked and apprehended Roja from her workplace.

Remand and Next Steps

During questioning, Roja admitted to evading court appearances since 2013. Following Supreme Court guidelines, she was formally arrested and produced before the Kadapa court, which granted a five-day transit remand. She will be presented before the Sessions Court in Mumbai on October 11 for further remand proceedings.

Acknowledgement

The operation was carried out by the Wanted Fugitive Tracking Unit under the Girgum Division of Zone 2, Mumbai Police. Authorities commended the team’s persistence in capturing a fugitive who evaded law for over a decade.