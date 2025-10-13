Mumbai One App: Over 1.25 Lakh Downloads Within 72 Hours, Commuters Embrace Unified Transit |

The newly launched Mumbai One app has received an overwhelming response, recording over 1.25 lakh downloads within just 72 hours of going live. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, the app became available for download at 5 AM on Thursday, with over 32 lakh users interacting by Thursday evening, reflecting massive initial interest.

Integrated Multi-Modal Transit

Developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in collaboration with MMRCL, CIDCO, and local transport agencies, the app unifies Mumbai’s fragmented public transport system under a single digital platform. Commuters can travel using Mumbai Suburban Railway, Mumbai Metro Lines 1, 2A, 3, 7, Monorail, BEST buses, and TMT, MBMT, KDMT, and NMMT buses with a single QR-based digital ticket.

Key Features

The app offers integrated ticketing, a multimodal journey planner, and a real-time map-based booking interface. It provides live updates on traffic, service disruptions, and route changes, supports Hindi, Marathi, and English, and accepts digital payments via wallets and prepaid balances. Safety features include an SOS button and Share My Location option.

City Guide and Digital Security

Mumbai One doubles as a city guide with information on tourist spots, restaurants, fuel stations, and shopping centres. Free from service charges, the app is hosted on Google Cloud Platform, follows PCI DSS-compliant payment infrastructure, and ensures encrypted transactions.

Future Growth

Officials say the app aligns with Digital India initiatives, promoting contactless, paperless, and queue-free commuting, with plans to grow its user base to 50 lakh within a year. Early adoption demonstrates Mumbaikars’ readiness for a smarter, unified commuting experience.