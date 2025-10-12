 CRPF Constable Dies In Road Accident While Crossing Old Mumbai-Pune Highway At Talegaon Dabhade
CRPF Constable Dies In Road Accident While Crossing Old Mumbai-Pune Highway At Talegaon Dabhade

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
Talegaon Dabhade Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A police constable belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Talegaon Dabhade died in a road accident on Friday night. A case was registered in the early hours of Saturday at Talegaon Dabhade Police Station. The accident happened in front of CRPF Gate No. 1 on the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway near Somatane Phata.

The deceased has been identified as Anmol Vishwanath Rai (41, Talegaon Dabhade). CRPF Constable Prabhakaran (41) lodged a complaint with the police. Talegaon Dabhade Police have arrested Suraj Rohidas Navghane (28, Sate Maval).

According to police reports, deceased CRPF constable Rai was crossing the highway on his two-wheeler when the accused, driving his Tata Nexon car (registration number MH 12 JM 0312), hit him. The accused driver was allegedly driving recklessly and not following traffic rules. His speed was also very high, preventing him from controlling his vehicle. The crash killed Constable Rai on the spot. He was taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

