Indore News: Two Men Booked For Duping IT Engineer From Pune Of ₹3.60 Crore | File Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch registered a case against two persons for duping an IT engineer from Pune of Rs 3.60 crore on the pretext of starting a business of club and bar in the city, police said on Saturday.

The accused had also used forged signature to get permission from the state excise department. Further investigations and a search is on for the accused.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that a case has been registered against Gaurav Makhija, a resident of Scheme Number 140 in the city and Karan Sharma of Manikbagh area of the city on the complaint of Ankur Bagga from Pune under various sections of the IPC.

Bagga in his complaint stated that Gaurav had told him to start a club and bar in Indore in 2021. As he is his relative, Bagga trusted him and showed his readiness to give Rs 1.6 crore required for the project.

After that the accused took Rs 2.4 crores on the pretext of investment and other expenses in the business. Bagga had transferred the money using his, his wife and a woman’s bank account to the accused.

Dandotiya further said the Bagga had lodged a complaint with the crime branch a few days ago. After the investigation, a case has been registered against the accused.

So far, the accused have allegedly taken a total of Rs 3.60 crore from the complainant on the pretext of different expenses. The accused had also prepared a forged permission of the state excise department so a case has been registered against them and a team has been constituted for their search.