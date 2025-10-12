 Indore News: City Glows With Artistic Candles And Fusion Decor
Indore News: City Glows With Artistic Candles And Fusion Decor

From food-shaped candles to Indo-western fashion, Indore’s Diwali 2025 celebrates creativity, sustainability and festive reinvention

Mahima KesharwaniUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This Diwali, Indore is glowing brighter—and more artistic—than ever. The city’s festive markets and exhibitions are bursting with creativity, blending tradition, innovation and sustainability in a way that perfectly captures the spirit of 2025.

Among this year’s hottest trends are candles that look and smell like food—a whimsical twist that has everyone talking. Imagine a cold coffee candle, a ras malai that melts your heart (not your diet), or a motichoor laddoo that glows instead of being eaten. These realistic food-inspired candles, mostly crafted by homegrown women entrepreneurs, have become the must-have décor and gifting item of the season. One such creator, The Wick Nest by Dima’s, has gone viral for her delightful Diwali collection.

But the innovation doesn’t stop there. Indore’s Leo Club Flea Market recently showcased stalls from across India, bringing new-age ideas in fashion, gifting and design.

The city’s women are ditching the traditional suit-salwar for Indo-western fusion wear, perfectly merging comfort with festive flair. Meanwhile, handmade diaries with cloth covers and artistic prints—crafted by 55-year-old scientist-turned-creator Sandhya Verma—are redefining thoughtful gifting.

In home décor, eco-friendly and fusion styles dominate. Clay diyas, floral rangolis, floating candles, and minimalist luxury setups are shaping the new festive aesthetic, personalised pooja corners, once designed thoughtfully per vastu, are now readily available, crafted by shopkeepers who customise them instantly while maintaining traditional vastu principles for harmony and spiritual balance, fairy-lit balconies and handcrafted furniture are transforming homes into luminous sanctuaries of joy.

This year, Diwali is not just about lights, it’s about expression. It’s a celebration where tradition meets imagination and where every diya, dress and décor piece tells a story of creativity, community and conscious celebration. City isn’t just celebrating Diwali—it’s curating it.

