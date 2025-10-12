 Indore News: ESIC Medical College Gets NMC Approval To Begin MBBS Course With 50 Seats
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: ESIC Medical College Gets NMC Approval To Begin MBBS Course With 50 Seats

Indore News: ESIC Medical College Gets NMC Approval To Begin MBBS Course With 50 Seats

Although the college had applied for 100 MBBS seats, the NMC approved only 50 for now

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 12:37 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: ESIC Medical College Gets NMC Approval To Begin MBBS Course With 50 Seats |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College, has received the long-awaited Letter of Permission (LoP) from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to start its MBBS program from the 2025–26 academic session.

With this approval, the college will admit its first batch of 50 students, marking a major milestone in Indore’s growing medical education landscape.

Although the college had applied for 100 MBBS seats, the NMC approved only 50 for now, citing administrative delays and a few incomplete facilities noted during its inspection. According to officials, certain faculty posts and infrastructural requirements were still under development at the time of the NMC’s visit, leading to partial clearance.

Read Also
MP Travel Mart 2025: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Major Tourism Event Featuring Film Tourism,...
article-image

Situated in Nandanagar, it is Madhya Pradesh’s first ESIC Medical College, established under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. Built on a 65-acre campus, the institution features a six-storey, 400-bed hospital, including 20 emergency beds. The hospital’s ground and lower floors house Outpatient Departments (OPDs), while the upper floors are equipped with lecture halls, classrooms, and administrative offices.

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Positive News: Flex Banners Upcycled Into Schoolbags And Study Mats
FPJ Positive News: Flex Banners Upcycled Into Schoolbags And Study Mats
Bombay HC Rejects Habeas Corpus Plea Of POCSO Accused, Cites Grave Offence And Strong Evidence
Bombay HC Rejects Habeas Corpus Plea Of POCSO Accused, Cites Grave Offence And Strong Evidence
Mumbai News: BMC Ward Restructuring Delayed, L Ward Merger Into M West Postponed Amid Civic Service Challenges
Mumbai News: BMC Ward Restructuring Delayed, L Ward Merger Into M West Postponed Amid Civic Service Challenges
Bombay HC Slams BNMC Over 'Lawlessness' In Illegal Constructions, Directs Inquiry And Status Quo Removal By October 15
Bombay HC Slams BNMC Over 'Lawlessness' In Illegal Constructions, Directs Inquiry And Status Quo Removal By October 15

Officials said the hospital is now fully operational, catering to a significant patient load, ensuring that MBBS students will gain extensive clinical exposure once classes begin.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: ESIC Medical College Gets NMC Approval To Begin MBBS Course With 50 Seats

Indore News: ESIC Medical College Gets NMC Approval To Begin MBBS Course With 50 Seats

Indore News: PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates ₹76.5 Crore Milk Powder Plant

Indore News: PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates ₹76.5 Crore Milk Powder Plant

Indore News: Youth Killed By Cousin After Dispute Over Going To Birthday Party

Indore News: Youth Killed By Cousin After Dispute Over Going To Birthday Party

Indore News: DAVV To Host National Seminar On Jainism, IKS

Indore News: DAVV To Host National Seminar On Jainism, IKS

MP News: Judiciary Must Expand Frontiers Of Fairness, Not Reinvent Law Says SC Judge

MP News: Judiciary Must Expand Frontiers Of Fairness, Not Reinvent Law Says SC Judge