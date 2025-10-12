Indore News: ESIC Medical College Gets NMC Approval To Begin MBBS Course With 50 Seats |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College, has received the long-awaited Letter of Permission (LoP) from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to start its MBBS program from the 2025–26 academic session.

With this approval, the college will admit its first batch of 50 students, marking a major milestone in Indore’s growing medical education landscape.

Although the college had applied for 100 MBBS seats, the NMC approved only 50 for now, citing administrative delays and a few incomplete facilities noted during its inspection. According to officials, certain faculty posts and infrastructural requirements were still under development at the time of the NMC’s visit, leading to partial clearance.

Situated in Nandanagar, it is Madhya Pradesh’s first ESIC Medical College, established under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. Built on a 65-acre campus, the institution features a six-storey, 400-bed hospital, including 20 emergency beds. The hospital’s ground and lower floors house Outpatient Departments (OPDs), while the upper floors are equipped with lecture halls, classrooms, and administrative offices.

Officials said the hospital is now fully operational, catering to a significant patient load, ensuring that MBBS students will gain extensive clinical exposure once classes begin.