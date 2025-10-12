 Indore News: DAVV To Host National Seminar On Jainism, IKS
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: DAVV To Host National Seminar On Jainism, IKS

Indore News: DAVV To Host National Seminar On Jainism, IKS

Participants will also discuss the practical relevance of Jain knowledge for fostering a sustainable, peaceful, and inclusive society

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 12:59 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: DAVV To Host National Seminar On Jainism, IKS |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and its Centre for Jain Studies (CJS) will host a national seminar, “Jainism and Indian Knowledge System,” on Monday.

The seminar aims to explore the contributions of Jainism to the Indian knowledge tradition, foster academic exchange, and encourage new research in Jain philosophy, culture, literature, and allied subjects. Established under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram, Ministry of Minority Affairs, the centre provides an academic platform dedicated to the study, research and dissemination of Jain philosophy and related fields.

The seminar aims to examine Jainism’s contributions to arts, humanities, social sciences, and STEM disciplines, and to highlight how its ethical teachings, philosophical depth, literature, mathematics, architecture, and scientific approach can inform modern approaches.

Participants will also discuss the practical relevance of Jain knowledge for fostering a sustainable, peaceful, and inclusive society.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Railways Enhances Vande Bharat Express With Advanced Accessibility Features For Divyangjan Passengers
Indian Railways Enhances Vande Bharat Express With Advanced Accessibility Features For Divyangjan Passengers
Mumbai News: Decade On, Court Orders 43% Payout To Ponzi Scam Victims
Mumbai News: Decade On, Court Orders 43% Payout To Ponzi Scam Victims
Maharashtra To Rope In Private Surveyors, Strengthen Revenue Machinery With New E-Service Centres
Maharashtra To Rope In Private Surveyors, Strengthen Revenue Machinery With New E-Service Centres
Thane Court Convicts Vegetable Vendor For Attempted Murder Over Dog Dispute
Thane Court Convicts Vegetable Vendor For Attempted Murder Over Dog Dispute
Read Also
MP News: RSS Worker And Wife Killed As Speeding Dumper Hits Bike In Sagar
article-image

Distinguished speakers include Cabinet minister of Higher Education, Inder Singh Parmar; additional chief secretary, Anupam Rajan; joint secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Ram Singh; former vice chancellor, Prof Renu Jain and dean of Eklavya University, Damoh, Prof Rishabh Chandra Jain Fauzdar.

Core activities include teaching, research, community engagement, publications and interdisciplinary collaboration to preserve and promote Jain heritage and culture.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Youth Killed By Cousin After Dispute Over Going To Birthday Party

Indore News: Youth Killed By Cousin After Dispute Over Going To Birthday Party

Indore News: DAVV To Host National Seminar On Jainism, IKS

Indore News: DAVV To Host National Seminar On Jainism, IKS

MP News: Judiciary Must Expand Frontiers Of Fairness, Not Reinvent Law Says SC Judge

MP News: Judiciary Must Expand Frontiers Of Fairness, Not Reinvent Law Says SC Judge

Indore News: Beheaded Body For Missing CISF Constable Found On Railway Track

Indore News: Beheaded Body For Missing CISF Constable Found On Railway Track

Indore News: Man Killed, Wife Injured After Truck Hits Bike On Bypass

Indore News: Man Killed, Wife Injured After Truck Hits Bike On Bypass