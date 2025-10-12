Indore News: DAVV To Host National Seminar On Jainism, IKS |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and its Centre for Jain Studies (CJS) will host a national seminar, “Jainism and Indian Knowledge System,” on Monday.

The seminar aims to explore the contributions of Jainism to the Indian knowledge tradition, foster academic exchange, and encourage new research in Jain philosophy, culture, literature, and allied subjects. Established under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram, Ministry of Minority Affairs, the centre provides an academic platform dedicated to the study, research and dissemination of Jain philosophy and related fields.

The seminar aims to examine Jainism’s contributions to arts, humanities, social sciences, and STEM disciplines, and to highlight how its ethical teachings, philosophical depth, literature, mathematics, architecture, and scientific approach can inform modern approaches.

Participants will also discuss the practical relevance of Jain knowledge for fostering a sustainable, peaceful, and inclusive society.

Distinguished speakers include Cabinet minister of Higher Education, Inder Singh Parmar; additional chief secretary, Anupam Rajan; joint secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Ram Singh; former vice chancellor, Prof Renu Jain and dean of Eklavya University, Damoh, Prof Rishabh Chandra Jain Fauzdar.

Core activities include teaching, research, community engagement, publications and interdisciplinary collaboration to preserve and promote Jain heritage and culture.