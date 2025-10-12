Indore News: Youth Killed By Cousin After Dispute Over Going To Birthday Party |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old youth was brutally murdered by his cousin and his friends following a petty dispute in the Juni Indore area late Friday night. The victim’s mother had called the accused to calm him down, but the situation spiralled into a fatal altercation.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Durgesh Panwar (21), a resident of Saifi Nagar, was stabbed multiple times by his cousin Rohit alias Bittu Panwar, along with Aryan Farmaliya, Sawan Kinare, and three minors, who have been detained.

The incident took place around 12:30 am when Durgesh, reportedly in an inebriated state, insisted on going to a friend’s birthday party despite his mother’s objections. When she tried to stop him, he allegedly became aggressive and argued with her.

To defuse the situation, Durgesh’s mother called her nephew Rohit to intervene. However, Durgesh started abusing and arguing with him as well. Enraged, Rohit left the house, gathered his friends, and called Durgesh outside.

As soon as Durgesh stepped out, the group attacked him with knives, inflicting multiple stab wounds on his back. He was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police said the attackers inflicted 2 to 3-inch-deep wounds, causing severe internal injuries extending from his back to his abdomen. The assailants fled after the assault, leaving Durgesh lying in a pool of blood.

Victim had past criminal record

During investigation, police revealed that while the arrested accused had no prior criminal records, the deceased had been booked earlier in two snatching cases. Originally from Khargone, Durgesh worked in a furniture-making unit in the city.