 Latur: Teacher Stabbed To Death By 22-Year-Old Over Monetary Dispute
PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Latur: Teacher Stabbed To Death By 22-Year-Old Over Monetary Dispute | Representative Image

Latur: A teacher from Maharashtra's Latur was stabbed to death by a 22-year-old man over a monetary dispute, police said on Saturday.

Accused Aashu Pandit Shinde was arrested within two hours after he murdered Rameshwar Baburao Biradar, 32, near the Marwadi crematorium in the city on Friday, an official said.

Biradar, who worked as a contractual teacher in Pandharpur-Gurdhal in Deoni tehsil, had come to Latur for some personal work. He got into an argument with Shinde over a money matter, the official said.

During the heated exchange, Shinde pulled a knife and attacked Biradar. Local residents rushed Biradar to the Government Medical College, where doctors declared him dead, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

