Latur: Teacher Stabbed To Death By 22-Year-Old Over Monetary Dispute | Representative Image

Latur: A teacher from Maharashtra's Latur was stabbed to death by a 22-year-old man over a monetary dispute, police said on Saturday.

Accused Aashu Pandit Shinde was arrested within two hours after he murdered Rameshwar Baburao Biradar, 32, near the Marwadi crematorium in the city on Friday, an official said.

Biradar, who worked as a contractual teacher in Pandharpur-Gurdhal in Deoni tehsil, had come to Latur for some personal work. He got into an argument with Shinde over a money matter, the official said.

During the heated exchange, Shinde pulled a knife and attacked Biradar. Local residents rushed Biradar to the Government Medical College, where doctors declared him dead, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Pune Man Murders Partner In Lodge

In a separate incident, a 26-year-old woman was brutally murdered at a lodge in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad area on Saturday. She was allegedly murdered by her partner, who was suspicious of her character. The suspect, identified as Dilawar Singh (25, Pisoli), has been arrested by the Wakad Police, and a case has been registered.

The incident came to light when Singh turned himself in at the Kondhwa Police Station and confessed to the crime he had committed. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad said that the Senior Police Inspector in charge of the Kondhwa Police Station provided the update to Wakad Police. The accused claimed that he had a relationship with the victim, Mary Mallesh Telagu (26, Dehu Road).