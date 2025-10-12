Nashik's Proud Son: Group Captain Kunal Shimpi Honored With Vayu Sena Medal For Bravery In Operation Sindoor |

The city’s proud son and Indian Air Force fighter pilot, Group Captain Kunal Vishwas Shimpi, has been honored with the Vayu Sena (Shaurya) Medal for his exceptional courage displayed during ‘Operation Sindoor.’

The prestigious award was presented to him by the Chief of Air Staff at a grand ceremony held on October 8 at Hindan Air Base, Ghaziabad, on the occasion of Air Force Day. The awards had earlier been announced by the President’s Office on Independence Day.

During Operation Sindoor, Group Captain Shimpi carried out a remarkably precise and impactful mission, bringing glory to Maharashtra’s legacy of valor. Known for his discipline, humility, and composure, he has become a source of inspiration for many.

He is the grandson of Murlidhar Shimpi, a retired Nashik Municipal Corporation officer, and the son of Rotarian Vishwas Shimpi.