 Nashik's Proud Son: Group Captain Kunal Shimpi Honored With Vayu Sena Medal For Bravery In Operation Sindoor
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik's Proud Son: Group Captain Kunal Shimpi Honored With Vayu Sena Medal For Bravery In Operation Sindoor

Nashik's Proud Son: Group Captain Kunal Shimpi Honored With Vayu Sena Medal For Bravery In Operation Sindoor

Group Captain Kunal Vishwas Shimpi, has been honored with the Vayu Sena (Shaurya) Medal for his exceptional courage displayed during ‘Operation Sindoor.’

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
Nashik's Proud Son: Group Captain Kunal Shimpi Honored With Vayu Sena Medal For Bravery In Operation Sindoor |

The city’s proud son and Indian Air Force fighter pilot, Group Captain Kunal Vishwas Shimpi, has been honored with the Vayu Sena (Shaurya) Medal for his exceptional courage displayed during ‘Operation Sindoor.’

The prestigious award was presented to him by the Chief of Air Staff at a grand ceremony held on October 8 at Hindan Air Base, Ghaziabad, on the occasion of Air Force Day. The awards had earlier been announced by the President’s Office on Independence Day.

During Operation Sindoor, Group Captain Shimpi carried out a remarkably precise and impactful mission, bringing glory to Maharashtra’s legacy of valor. Known for his discipline, humility, and composure, he has become a source of inspiration for many.

Read Also
Deepfake Danger: AI-Generated Leopard Videos Disrupt Life In Nashik
article-image

He is the grandson of Murlidhar Shimpi, a retired Nashik Municipal Corporation officer, and the son of Rotarian Vishwas Shimpi.

FPJ Shorts
Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Meet Ishit Bhatt, The Kid Who Told Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Mere Ko Rules Samjhane Mat Baithna’ – Watch
Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Meet Ishit Bhatt, The Kid Who Told Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Mere Ko Rules Samjhane Mat Baithna’ – Watch
Mumbai News: BMC To Start 'Deep Cleaning' To Control AQI
Mumbai News: BMC To Start 'Deep Cleaning' To Control AQI
Mamata Banerjee Returns To North Bengal To Review Flood Situation - VIDEO
Mamata Banerjee Returns To North Bengal To Review Flood Situation - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Woman Held For Smuggling ₹1 Crore Drugs Sourced From Bangkok
Mumbai News: Woman Held For Smuggling ₹1 Crore Drugs Sourced From Bangkok
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Video: Secret Tunnel Discovered In Arrested Ex-Corporator Prakash Londhe's Office

Nashik Video: Secret Tunnel Discovered In Arrested Ex-Corporator Prakash Londhe's Office

Nashik: Lt. Gen. N S Sarna Urges Local Industries To Join Defence Manufacturing Under Atmanirbhar...

Nashik: Lt. Gen. N S Sarna Urges Local Industries To Join Defence Manufacturing Under Atmanirbhar...

Nashik: 'Marathas Should Get Separate Quota,' Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Clarifies OBC Stand On...

Nashik: 'Marathas Should Get Separate Quota,' Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Clarifies OBC Stand On...

Nashik's Proud Son: Group Captain Kunal Shimpi Honored With Vayu Sena Medal For Bravery In Operation...

Nashik's Proud Son: Group Captain Kunal Shimpi Honored With Vayu Sena Medal For Bravery In Operation...

Nashik Police Arrest Gang Behind Viral Threatening Reel Showing Sickles, Criminal Threats

Nashik Police Arrest Gang Behind Viral Threatening Reel Showing Sickles, Criminal Threats