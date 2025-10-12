Nashik Police Arrest Gang Behind Viral Threatening Reel Showing Sickles, Criminal Threats |

A gang that created and circulated a viral social media reel showing themselves holding sickles and shouting, “Choroke ke saath dosti ki hai, kutto ke saath Holi manayenge, dhara 302 bhi lag sakta hai 307 samajh ke,” has been nabbed by a special team under Nashik Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil along with Lasalgaon Police.

The miscreants, from Dindori taluka, had made the reel in Vinchur to spread fear in the area. Police have arrested Samadhan Tongore (resident of Sonagaon, Dindori taluka), Khandu Tongore, Vijay Bombale (resident of Fofalwade), Deepak Waghmare (resident of Umarale) and Sameer Jadhav (resident of Sonagaon) in connection with the case.

The action was carried out by the team consisting of Sushant Markad, Jalinder Kharate, Sachin Pingal, Mangesh Gosavi, and Assistant Police Inspector Bhaskar Shinde of Lasalgaon Police Station.

This prompt operation once again demonstrated that Nashik district remains a stronghold of law and order. A case has been registered at Lasalgaon Police Station late at night.

Public shaming of miscreants in Kalwan

In another incident, police have detained 14 out of 67 suspects involved in stone-pelting at Kalwan Police Station a few days ago. On Saturday, police took out a public march (shaming parade) of these miscreants, which drew a large crowd of onlookers. All the accused were produced before the court, which remanded them to three days of police custody.