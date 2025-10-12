Deepfake Danger: AI-Generated Leopard Videos Disrupt Life In Nashik |

Imagine, your mobile rings and a message from a friend comes – "Leopard is attacking in Nashik! Be careful!" Along with it, a photo is seen running through the village. Your heart beats; you also share it in fear. But within a few hours, the truth is revealed – this image or video is fake, a deepfake created by AI!

Fear spreads as soon as such videos go viral in wildlife areas like Nashik. But behind this is the technological edge of AI and the weak side of human nature. Understand how dangerous this combination is.

In Nashik, images of leopard sightings had gone viral on social media in the last few days. After 'Fact Check' it was revealed that these images and videos are fake. Some are fake, some created by AI.

For example, one image shows a leopard sighted near a car, another shows a leopard running away. These images look so real that people share them in fear. But what is the reality?

These are deepfakes – AI software that has altered existing images to create new ones. In places like Nashik, where leopard attacks actually occur (for example the recent attacks near., Artillery Centre or Pimpalgaon Khamb), such fake videos increase fear. People leave their jobs, stop farming, and they unknowingly become agents or spreading rumours.

How does the edge of AI work? AI tools such as deepfake generators take existing images or footage and create new ones. In 2025, such deepfakes have increased in India – from fake videos of political leaders to rumours of animal attacks.

People were scared when a leopard image went viral in Nashik, but after fact-checking, it turned out to be fake. This is not just entertainment; it is dangerous. According to a study (AI Misinformation Report 2025), 70% of people in India share fake videos because they are drawn to fear and sensitivity.

This adds to the vulnerability of human nature. Psychology says that there is something called ‘fear bias’ – we are quick to believe and share things that scare us. In areas like Nashik, where leopard attacks actually occur, such fake information fuels rumours.

As a result, work comes to a standstill and the forest department is put under pressure. In India, misinformation due to AI deepfakes, which increased by 30% in 2025 (according to the PIB Fact Check Unit), has increased social tension. In Nashik, too, when such videos went viral, people ran to the forest department in fear, which delayed real rescue operations.

Education and awareness are key to curbing the AI edge. Human nature cannot be changed, but we can learn to check before sharing. There is a demand to start workshops or social media campaigns for the youth of Nashik.

AI is a two way sword – if used well, it can lead to development, if used badly, it can lead to destruction. In a city like Nashik, where wildlife and humans live together, such awareness is even more necessary.