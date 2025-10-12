Nashik: 'Marathas Should Get Separate Quota,' Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Clarifies OBC Stand On Reservation | File Image

Earlier, the politicians from the Maratha community had a mindset of taking everyone along, but that has now changed, said Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Speaking to the media, he clarified that the OBC community is not fighting against anyone but has approached the court because their reservation rights are being undermined. “On this issue, OBCs should increase pressure on the Maratha community,” Bhujbal asserted.

He further said, “There are as many as 174 castes under the OBC category. Our fight is not for any one caste. The Maratha community should take separate reservation instead of encroaching on the OBC quota — we have no objection to that. Hence, it is necessary for OBCs to put pressure on the Marathas.”

Bhujbal alleged that attempts are being made to obtain reservation through fake caste certificates, warning that such infiltration among communities would not benefit anyone.

Taking a dig, he remarked, “Those who once called OBCs the ‘DNA’ of society during the Assembly elections — how much importance are they giving us now?”

Read Also Nashik Police Arrest Gang Behind Viral Threatening Reel Showing Sickles, Criminal Threats

When asked about the recent meeting between Ministers Radhakrishna Patil and Manoj Jarange, Bhujbal said he was unaware of its exact purpose.