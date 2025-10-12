Nashik: Lt. Gen. N S Sarna Urges Local Industries To Join Defence Manufacturing Under Atmanirbhar Bharat |

A significant meeting on defence collaboration was held on Friday (10th) at NIMA House in the presence of Lt. Gen. N. S. Sarna, Commandant of the School of Artillery.

The meeting marked an important step towards mutual cooperation between the Military (School of Artillery) and NIMA, as well as creating industrial opportunities in the defence sector under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) Mission.

Lt. Gen. N. S. Sarna provided detailed guidance on industrial opportunities for research, development, and collaboration in the defence field. He noted that although industries in Nashik possess the required capabilities, many defence-related products still need to be imported. He emphasized the need to implement the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative so that more work can be done by industries within Nashik district itself.

“Why shouldn’t Nashik industries produce the small and large components required by major defence institutions like HAL?” he asked. Lt. Gen. Sarna also urged the youth of Nashik to start startups in the defence sector and contribute to national service, assuring them of full support and encouragement from the military establishment.

Local Entrepreneurs Must Take the Lead

Lt. Gen. Sarna further stated that despite Nashik having the necessary infrastructure, industrial ecosystem, and available space, local entrepreneurs are still hesitant to enter the defence sector — a matter worth reflecting upon.

He expressed confidence that with proper technology and vision, Nashik's industries could achieve significant progress in defence manufacturing, with support from the Ministry of Defence. Retired defence officers would also be ready to guide these industries by sharing their experience and discipline, he added.

Formation of 47 Committees by NIMA

In his introductory remarks, NIMA President Ashish Nahar provided an update on progress made on the five-point agenda. He highlighted two key achievements completed within just seven months — the inauguration of the Mega Project and CPRI Lab, and the allocation of land for the proposed Industrial Exhibition Centre.

Nahar also drew attention to fundamental issues faced by Nashik’s industrialists. To address these, NIMA has formed 47 committees, each focused on resolving specific challenges in the industrial sector. He encouraged entrepreneurs to take advantage of the vast opportunities available in the defence sector.

The meeting was attended by NIMA President Ashish Nahar, Vice Presidents Manish Rawal, Milind Rajput, Nitin Awhad, Vaibhav Nagsethia, Shrikant Patil, Sachin Kankrej, Nanasahab Devre, Ravindra Punde, Dipali Chandak, Jayashree Kulkarni, Prashant Joshi, Mayur Tambe, Hemant Rakh, Jayprakash Joshi, and many other entrepreneurs and defence officials, including Col. Neeraj Chaudhary, Lt. Col. Rajat Sharma, Prashant Patange, Y. Suri, V. Sonawane, and Sagar Matale.

The event began with a welcome address by Shrikant Patil and concluded with a vote of thanks by Manish Rawal.