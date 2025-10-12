 Nashik: Lt. Gen. N S Sarna Urges Local Industries To Join Defence Manufacturing Under Atmanirbhar Bharat
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Lt. Gen. N S Sarna Urges Local Industries To Join Defence Manufacturing Under Atmanirbhar Bharat

Nashik: Lt. Gen. N S Sarna Urges Local Industries To Join Defence Manufacturing Under Atmanirbhar Bharat

expressed confidence that with proper technology and vision, Nashik's industries could achieve significant progress in defence manufacturing, with support from the Ministry of Defence.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Lt. Gen. N S Sarna Urges Local Industries To Join Defence Manufacturing Under Atmanirbhar Bharat |

A significant meeting on defence collaboration was held on Friday (10th) at NIMA House in the presence of Lt. Gen. N. S. Sarna, Commandant of the School of Artillery.

The meeting marked an important step towards mutual cooperation between the Military (School of Artillery) and NIMA, as well as creating industrial opportunities in the defence sector under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) Mission.

Lt. Gen. N. S. Sarna provided detailed guidance on industrial opportunities for research, development, and collaboration in the defence field. He noted that although industries in Nashik possess the required capabilities, many defence-related products still need to be imported. He emphasized the need to implement the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative so that more work can be done by industries within Nashik district itself.

“Why shouldn’t Nashik industries produce the small and large components required by major defence institutions like HAL?” he asked. Lt. Gen. Sarna also urged the youth of Nashik to start startups in the defence sector and contribute to national service, assuring them of full support and encouragement from the military establishment.

FPJ Shorts
Mamata Banerjee Returns To North Bengal To Review Flood Situation - VIDEO
Mamata Banerjee Returns To North Bengal To Review Flood Situation - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Woman Held For Smuggling ₹1 Crore Drugs Sourced From Bangkok
Mumbai News: Woman Held For Smuggling ₹1 Crore Drugs Sourced From Bangkok
Dalit Mahapanchayat Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum To Haryana Govt Over IPS Officer’s Suicide Case
Dalit Mahapanchayat Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum To Haryana Govt Over IPS Officer’s Suicide Case
'It's A Great Feeling': Harsh Dubey Reflects On Vidarbha's Trophy-Laden Season
'It's A Great Feeling': Harsh Dubey Reflects On Vidarbha's Trophy-Laden Season

Local Entrepreneurs Must Take the Lead

Lt. Gen. Sarna further stated that despite Nashik having the necessary infrastructure, industrial ecosystem, and available space, local entrepreneurs are still hesitant to enter the defence sector — a matter worth reflecting upon.

He expressed confidence that with proper technology and vision, Nashik's industries could achieve significant progress in defence manufacturing, with support from the Ministry of Defence. Retired defence officers would also be ready to guide these industries by sharing their experience and discipline, he added.

Read Also
Deepfake Danger: AI-Generated Leopard Videos Disrupt Life In Nashik
article-image

Formation of 47 Committees by NIMA

In his introductory remarks, NIMA President Ashish Nahar provided an update on progress made on the five-point agenda. He highlighted two key achievements completed within just seven months — the inauguration of the Mega Project and CPRI Lab, and the allocation of land for the proposed Industrial Exhibition Centre.

Nahar also drew attention to fundamental issues faced by Nashik’s industrialists. To address these, NIMA has formed 47 committees, each focused on resolving specific challenges in the industrial sector. He encouraged entrepreneurs to take advantage of the vast opportunities available in the defence sector.

The meeting was attended by NIMA President Ashish Nahar, Vice Presidents Manish Rawal, Milind Rajput, Nitin Awhad, Vaibhav Nagsethia, Shrikant Patil, Sachin Kankrej, Nanasahab Devre, Ravindra Punde, Dipali Chandak, Jayashree Kulkarni, Prashant Joshi, Mayur Tambe, Hemant Rakh, Jayprakash Joshi, and many other entrepreneurs and defence officials, including Col. Neeraj Chaudhary, Lt. Col. Rajat Sharma, Prashant Patange, Y. Suri, V. Sonawane, and Sagar Matale.

The event began with a welcome address by Shrikant Patil and concluded with a vote of thanks by Manish Rawal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Video: Secret Tunnel Discovered In Arrested Ex-Corporator Prakash Londhe's Office

Nashik Video: Secret Tunnel Discovered In Arrested Ex-Corporator Prakash Londhe's Office

Nashik: Lt. Gen. N S Sarna Urges Local Industries To Join Defence Manufacturing Under Atmanirbhar...

Nashik: Lt. Gen. N S Sarna Urges Local Industries To Join Defence Manufacturing Under Atmanirbhar...

Nashik: 'Marathas Should Get Separate Quota,' Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Clarifies OBC Stand On...

Nashik: 'Marathas Should Get Separate Quota,' Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Clarifies OBC Stand On...

Nashik's Proud Son: Group Captain Kunal Shimpi Honored With Vayu Sena Medal For Bravery In Operation...

Nashik's Proud Son: Group Captain Kunal Shimpi Honored With Vayu Sena Medal For Bravery In Operation...

Nashik Police Arrest Gang Behind Viral Threatening Reel Showing Sickles, Criminal Threats

Nashik Police Arrest Gang Behind Viral Threatening Reel Showing Sickles, Criminal Threats