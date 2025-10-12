Pune: Maha-Metro Shortlists Two Agencies For 20-km Kondhwa-Shivajinagar Metro DPR | File Photo

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has shortlisted two agencies to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the newly proposed 20-km Kondhwa-Shivajinagar Metro corridor.

Maha Metro officials said that the DPR will be funded by the central government, and the proposal has been forwarded for approval. After the final selection of the agency, the DPR will be completed in around three to four months.

The Metro official further said, “The Union government will fund the DPR formulation, and so far, we have received three tenders and shortlisted two firms. The work will begin immediately after the approval of the plan.”



It is expected that the proposed metro corridor will help connectivity in NIBM, Yewalewadi, and Kondhwa, serving as an extension of the Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Metro line, being executed as a Public-Private Partnership model by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) through Tata.

After completion of the DPR, it will be submitted to the state government and later, for final clearance to the Union government.



“Kondhwa-Yewalewadi region is developing rapidly, and so are the traffic issues. Though the metro has expanded to Hadapsar, this stretch must also have metro connectivity, “ demanded MLC Yogesh Tilekar in the recent monsoon session.



“It is expected that the DPR would be funded by the government. As metro connectivity is essential for the region’s development, and we hope the proposed corridor will be executed in the stipulated time through the PPP model,” he said

Omkar Sawant, a resident of Kondhwa, said, “Vehicles are increasing so much that the road’s carrying capacity has been surpassed, and now the authorities must focus on strengthening alternative transport such as the metro and widening roads and increasing public transport’s frequency.”

The metro official also said, “The approved Kharadi-Swargate-Hadapsar-Khadakwasla metro line will help in connecting eastern, western, and southern areas of Pune. There is also a proposal to extend the Hadapsar metro till Loni-Kalbhor and Saswad to offer connectivity to the upcoming Purandar airport.”