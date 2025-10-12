Pune: PMRDA Halts Three Wagholi Developers' Construction Over Missing Civic Amenities |

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has taken strict action against developers in Wagholi who have failed to provide essential civic amenities to residents as promised.

Acting on multiple complaints from flat holders, PMRDA Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase ordered the suspension of construction activities by three developers found in violation of approved terms and conditions.

According to sources, when developers seek approvals from government authorities, they are required to ensure the provision of basic amenities such as water supply, sewage systems, and proper road infrastructure. However, several developers in the Wagholi area allegedly neglected these commitments, creating serious problems for residents.

Residents of housing projects located in Survey No. 1185 A and B of Wagholi had filed official complaints with PMRDA regarding issues such as sewage accumulation due to the absence of underground drainage. Following a joint meeting held three weeks ago between citizen representatives and developers, Mhase had instructed the builders to complete the pending civic works.

He has further directed the Development Permission Department to withhold revised construction approvals until the developers resolve all civic issues as per the original agreements.

The order also states that occupancy certificates for the group housing projects should only be issued after receiving a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pune Municipal Corporation confirming the availability of safe drinking water and a functional sewage system.

Meanwhile, PMRDA officials have also begun inspections of societies, ensuring that similar issues do not recur. The authorities confirmed that the strict monitoring and enforcement will continue to ensure developers remain accountable to residents.