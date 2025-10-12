 Five-Year-Old Girl Killed In Leopard Attack In Pune District's Shirur Taluka; Residents Demand Immediate Action As Fatalities Mount
This horrifying event unfolded near the farm of farmer Arun Devram Bombe in Pimparkhed. Ploughing work was underway in a field behind Arun Bombe's house

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
Leopard | Representational Image

Pune: Fear has gripped residents of Shirur Taluka after a five-and-a-half-year-old girl, Shivanya Shailesh Bombe, was killed in a broad daylight leopard attack. The incident happened on Sunday morning in Pimparkhed village. This marks the seventh fatal leopard attack in the region in the past few days. The escalating danger has led to a widespread demand for the Maharashtra Forest Department's Pune Division to immediately take action. Residents are urging the forest department to set up cages and capture the predatory leopard responsible for the string of deaths.

This horrifying event unfolded near the farm of farmer Arun Devram Bombe in Pimparkhed. Ploughing work was underway in a field behind Arun Bombe's house. Shivanya, the granddaughter of Arun Bombe, was carrying water to her grandfather. Suddenly, then, the leopard, which was lying in wait in the adjacent sugarcane field, pounced on her. The animal snatched the child and dragged her into the sugarcane field.

Witnessing the scene, her grandfather, Arun Devram Bombe, immediately rushed into the sugarcane field. Locals said that he fought the leopard to rescue Shivanya from its clutches. He was successful in retrieving Shivanya from the predator's clutches; however, he was late. Following the rescue, the severely injured child was immediately rushed to the sub-district hospital in Manchar for treatment. Doctors at the hospital pronounced her dead upon arrival.

Upon receiving the news of the fatal incident, former Cooperation Minister Dilip Walse Patil and former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil promptly visited the sub-district hospital. They gathered information about the event. The attack has created a climate of intense fear across the Pimparkhed area.

