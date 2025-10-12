Pune: Anjali Damania Targets Ajit Pawar, Says, 'How Can A Class 10 Pass Minister Manage Maharashtra's Finances?' | Sourced

Pune: Social activist Anjali Damania has ignited a political debate by publicly challenging the competence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Ajit Pawar. She raised the question about his financial knowledge and explicitly raised doubts about his ability to manage the state's economy. Citing Ajit Pawar's educational qualification, Damania said that Pawar just has only a tenth-grade educational qualification.

Speaking to the media in Pune on Sunday, Damania expressed sharp concern over the state’s mounting debt burden. She directly targeted Pawar, asking whether a minister who is only a matriculate truly possesses the necessary understanding of economics. She said that deep knowledge and understanding of economics is vital to handle such a massive financial crisis.

The activist highlighted the state's current debt. She said Maharashtra stands in debt at a staggering Rs 9 lakh crore. According to Damania, while minor political issues constantly dominate headlines and public discourse, the critical issue of how the state intends to manage and repay this immense debt is completely ignored.

She argued that the fundamental reason this crucial financial problem is being neglected is due to the lack of expertise at the highest level of financial management. She pointed out the Finance Minister's educational background. Ajit Pawar has handled the state's Finance Ministry multiple times, and the state's budget has also been formed under his leadership multiple times.

While clarifying that she did not intend to criticise Pawar’s schooling itself, Damania stated that his educational level was a relevant point of discussion when assessing his capability to steer the state's struggling economy.