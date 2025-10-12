Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC’s ‘Waste To Wonder’ Initiative Transforms Dumping Spots Into Tourist Attractions | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) ‘Waste to Wonder’ initiative under the ongoing Swachh Bharat Mission is transforming the city, officials said on Saturday. PCMC is going beyond conventional methods and is creatively converting discarded materials into striking artworks. PCMC officials said that they are enhancing the public spaces across the city.

This project has been implemented by the PCMC's Health Department. The initiative has been successfully carried out in several areas under the A Ward Office, including Indira Nagar, Nana-Nani Park, Morwadi, MHADA Colony, Shivneri Society, Ajintha Nagar, near Suman Mall, and the Kishor Pump Company area on MIDC Road.

The concept involves transforming scrap materials such as old pipes, plastic bottles, wood, pots, and stones into imaginative art pieces and landscape features. With vibrant colour themes, artistic murals, and thoughtful designs, once-neglected areas that used to accumulate litter are transforming. They are emerging as tourist attractions for locals and outsiders.

This beautification drive is being implemented under the guidance of Assistant Health Officer Raju Sable and Chief Health Inspector Dattatraya Gangage. It also includes the dedicated efforts of Health Inspector Sneha Chandane, Assistant Health Inspector Krishna Raut, and other PCMC staff members. Their teamwork has turned waste into art, and it has given the city’s public spaces a fresh and vibrant look.

PCMC Additional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Khorate said, “To address the issue of waste being dumped in public areas, the Health Department has taken up an initiative to clean and creatively beautify such spots using discarded materials. This has helped turn several public spaces clean and attractive. We urge citizens to cooperate by maintaining cleanliness and refraining from littering.”

PCMC Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar said, “The Health Department continuously undertakes innovative initiatives to move towards a garbage-free city. The ‘Waste to Wonder’ project beautifully blends cleanliness with creativity, contributing both to hygiene and aesthetics across Pimpri Chinchwad.”