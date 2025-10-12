 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC’s ‘Waste To Wonder’ Initiative Transforms Dumping Spots Into Tourist Attractions
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC’s ‘Waste To Wonder’ Initiative Transforms Dumping Spots Into Tourist Attractions

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC’s ‘Waste To Wonder’ Initiative Transforms Dumping Spots Into Tourist Attractions

This project has been implemented by the PCMC's Health Department. The initiative has been successfully carried out in several areas under the A Ward Office, including Indira Nagar, Nana-Nani Park, Morwadi, MHADA Colony, Shivneri Society, Ajintha Nagar, near Suman Mall, and the Kishor Pump Company area on MIDC Road

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC’s ‘Waste To Wonder’ Initiative Transforms Dumping Spots Into Tourist Attractions | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) ‘Waste to Wonder’ initiative under the ongoing Swachh Bharat Mission is transforming the city, officials said on Saturday.  PCMC is going beyond conventional methods and is creatively converting discarded materials into striking artworks. PCMC officials said that they are enhancing the public spaces across the city.

This project has been implemented by the PCMC's Health Department. The initiative has been successfully carried out in several areas under the A Ward Office, including Indira Nagar, Nana-Nani Park, Morwadi, MHADA Colony, Shivneri Society, Ajintha Nagar, near Suman Mall, and the Kishor Pump Company area on MIDC Road.

The concept involves transforming scrap materials such as old pipes, plastic bottles, wood, pots, and stones into imaginative art pieces and landscape features. With vibrant colour themes, artistic murals, and thoughtful designs, once-neglected areas that used to accumulate litter are transforming. They are emerging as tourist attractions for locals and outsiders.

This beautification drive is being implemented under the guidance of Assistant Health Officer Raju Sable and Chief Health Inspector Dattatraya Gangage. It also includes the dedicated efforts of Health Inspector Sneha Chandane, Assistant Health Inspector Krishna Raut, and other PCMC staff members. Their teamwork has turned waste into art, and it has given the city’s public spaces a fresh and vibrant look.

FPJ Shorts
Pune: Anjali Damania Targets Ajit Pawar, Says, 'How Can A Class 10 Pass Minister Manage Maharashtra's Finances?'
Pune: Anjali Damania Targets Ajit Pawar, Says, 'How Can A Class 10 Pass Minister Manage Maharashtra's Finances?'
Thane: Female MNS Worker Slaps Non-Marathi Elderly Woman Allegedly For Abusing & Beating Her Husband In Kalwa - VIDEO
Thane: Female MNS Worker Slaps Non-Marathi Elderly Woman Allegedly For Abusing & Beating Her Husband In Kalwa - VIDEO
Mehbooba Mufti Hits Out At Centre For 'Double Standards' On Taliban & Indian Muslims
Mehbooba Mufti Hits Out At Centre For 'Double Standards' On Taliban & Indian Muslims
Inflation Rises Again Despite President Trump’s Claim Of Victory Over Price Surge
Inflation Rises Again Despite President Trump’s Claim Of Victory Over Price Surge
Read Also
Pune: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Blames MVA Government For Granting Passport To Criminal...
article-image

PCMC Additional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Khorate said, “To address the issue of waste being dumped in public areas, the Health Department has taken up an initiative to clean and creatively beautify such spots using discarded materials. This has helped turn several public spaces clean and attractive. We urge citizens to cooperate by maintaining cleanliness and refraining from littering.”

PCMC Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar said, “The Health Department continuously undertakes innovative initiatives to move towards a garbage-free city. The ‘Waste to Wonder’ project beautifully blends cleanliness with creativity, contributing both to hygiene and aesthetics across Pimpri Chinchwad.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Anjali Damania Targets Ajit Pawar, Says, 'How Can A Class 10 Pass Minister Manage...

Pune: Anjali Damania Targets Ajit Pawar, Says, 'How Can A Class 10 Pass Minister Manage...

Pune: Hadapsar Residents Propose Decentralised Waste Solutions After HC Rejects Relocation Plea

Pune: Hadapsar Residents Propose Decentralised Waste Solutions After HC Rejects Relocation Plea

Five-Year-Old Girl Killed In Leopard Attack In Pune District's Shirur Taluka; Residents Demand...

Five-Year-Old Girl Killed In Leopard Attack In Pune District's Shirur Taluka; Residents Demand...

Latur: Teacher Stabbed To Death By 22-Year-Old Over Monetary Dispute

Latur: Teacher Stabbed To Death By 22-Year-Old Over Monetary Dispute

Pune’s Markets Glow With Diwali Shopping Fervour As Tradition Meets Technology

Pune’s Markets Glow With Diwali Shopping Fervour As Tradition Meets Technology