Pune’s Markets Glow With Diwali Shopping Fervour As Tradition Meets Technology | Anand Chaini

The evening air in Pune’s Laxmi Road, Tulsi Baug, Pimpri Market and other areas buzzes with an energy that only Diwali can bring. As the festival of lights approaches, parts of Pune have transformed into a glaring marketplace where tradition meets technology and every part of the city conveys a story of celebration.

The Festival Eve Atmosphere

As Diwali approaches, the city’s markets remain packed until late evening. Residents have been flocking to popular markets located around Pimpri Market, Chinchwadgaon, Laxmi Road, Tulsi Baug, Peth areas, and several malls of Pune.

The increased footfall often causes traffic congestion, and people are exploring different purchasing venues.

Pune's Diwali Shopping | Anand Chaini

“Being the last weekend before Diwali and bonuses credited, many people have flocked to the markets. But there’s a slight change in shopping destination as now, with the rising traffic congestion in traditional markets in the city’s core areas, shopping frenzies are exploring malls,” Rupesh Ambekar, a resident of Dighi, told FPJ.

Potters are working overtime in Pune’s Kumbharwada to fulfil the demand for clay lamps, statuettes, small forts, and other traditional items used for Diwali decorations.

“The tradition of building traditional forts before Diwali has been declining; very few kids are seen playing in the mud and engaging in the group activity of constructing small forts. Efforts must be taken on this front. But in a welcome move, some large societies come together and are seen celebrating together,” said Akshay Killedar, a resident of Narayan Peth.

Kids making mud forts in Pune | Shubham Kurale

Environment-Friendly Diwali

“In our time, we had only one string of bulbs that would be used for years. Everyone was considerate about the power bills and were in an energy-saving mode, but now with the LED-enabled, solar-powered lighting, diyas and other decorative items, the energy consumption is less while it looks very fancy and attractive,” said Anjani Mangale, 79, a resident of Nigdi.

“The technology has also advanced that we now have lights that match with music and can even change colour, which can be operated on mobile through Bluetooth or wireless connection,” Mangale added.

Pune's Diwali Shopping | Anand Chaini

Local businesses have also welcomed the consumer demand. Sagar Bramhande, who runs a Diwali stall in Shahunagar, said, “With the migrant population flooding Pune, we are witnessing increased footfall. And people are also willing to invest more in quality light products, as they can be used for years because of their customisable options.”

The festival of lights, it seems, has found new ways to illuminate. The lights may be smarter now, but the warmth and love they represent are the same as it has always been, which is what truly matters.