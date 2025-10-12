Nashik Civic Body Demolishes Old Structures At Ramtirth To Build Modern Kumbh Facilities |

In the backdrop of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, all possible planning is being done by the Municipal Corporation to provide best facilities to Sadhu Mahants and Devotees coming for Amrit Snan and Devotees coming from all over the country and abroad. In line with this, the work of demolishing the old Vastrantar Griha in Ramtirth and Ramkund area is going on day and night.

This work has been undertaken under the guidance of Commissioner Manisha Khatri, a plan is being prepared to provide modern, safe and well-equipped facilities for bathing, changing clothes, religious rituals and cleanliness to Sadhu Mahants and Devotees.

Considering the influx of lakhs of devotees from all over the country and abroad during the Kumbh Mela period, strict planning is being done through various departments of the Municipal Corporation for crowd management in the area, ease of transportation, security arrangements, and control of pollution in the Godavari River.

Through this work, planned, sustainable and environmentally friendly facilities will be set up. This will make the Kumbh bathing experience more comfortable and safe for the devotees.

Commissioner Khatri has instructed the relevant departments of the Municipal Corporation to maintain quality, speed and coordination in the work, and is constantly inspecting Ramtirth, Tapovan and other areas in the city along with the officers to complete the work within the scheduled time.

The Kumbh Mela planning is to make it easy, safe and well-organised for the devotees, and Commissioner Khatri has instructed the officers that all departments will work immediately towards that end.