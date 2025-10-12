Gift Books, Not Bouquets: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal's 79th Birthday To Be 'Festival Of Knowledge'

Nashik: Yeola's Paithani Industry To Get UNESCO Recognition Push, Says Minister Chhagan Bhujbal |

Maharashtra’s Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal will celebrate his 79th birthday on October 15 in a simple yet meaningful way this year. The celebration will not just be about greetings but will take the form of a “Festival of Knowledge.”

At the Bhujbal Farm Office in Nashik, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., party workers, office-bearers, and well-wishers will meet Bhujbal to convey their best wishes. However, this year, they have been urged not to bring flower bouquets, shawls, or traditional gifts, but instead to gift books.

Recently, during former MP Sameer Bhujbal’s birthday, a similar initiative was held where well-wishers replaced traditional gifts with books. Hundreds of books on various subjects were collected, creating a rich literary collection that was later donated to local libraries — a true reflection of the culture of sharing knowledge. Inspired by that success, Minister Bhujbal has decided to continue the initiative for his own birthday this year.

All the books collected through this campaign will be donated to libraries in rural areas, opening new doors of knowledge for students, youth, and avid readers.

The true objective behind this initiative is to encourage people — especially the younger generation — to move away from mobile screens and return to reading books, promoting thought and transformation through reading.

By linking his birthday celebration with the cause of spreading reading culture and the gift of knowledge, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has set an inspiring example for society.