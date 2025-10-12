 Gift Books, Not Bouquets: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal's 79th Birthday To Be 'Festival Of Knowledge'
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneGift Books, Not Bouquets: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal's 79th Birthday To Be 'Festival Of Knowledge'

Gift Books, Not Bouquets: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal's 79th Birthday To Be 'Festival Of Knowledge'

All the books collected through this campaign will be donated to libraries in rural areas, opening new doors of knowledge for students, youth, and avid readers.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Yeola's Paithani Industry To Get UNESCO Recognition Push, Says Minister Chhagan Bhujbal |

Maharashtra’s Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal will celebrate his 79th birthday on October 15 in a simple yet meaningful way this year. The celebration will not just be about greetings but will take the form of a “Festival of Knowledge.”

At the Bhujbal Farm Office in Nashik, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., party workers, office-bearers, and well-wishers will meet Bhujbal to convey their best wishes. However, this year, they have been urged not to bring flower bouquets, shawls, or traditional gifts, but instead to gift books.

Recently, during former MP Sameer Bhujbal’s birthday, a similar initiative was held where well-wishers replaced traditional gifts with books. Hundreds of books on various subjects were collected, creating a rich literary collection that was later donated to local libraries — a true reflection of the culture of sharing knowledge. Inspired by that success, Minister Bhujbal has decided to continue the initiative for his own birthday this year.

All the books collected through this campaign will be donated to libraries in rural areas, opening new doors of knowledge for students, youth, and avid readers.

FPJ Shorts
Phenomenal! Jemimah Rodrigues Roars In Delight As She Pulls Off Stunning Diving Catch During IND W Vs AUS W ICC Women's World Cup Match; Video
Phenomenal! Jemimah Rodrigues Roars In Delight As She Pulls Off Stunning Diving Catch During IND W Vs AUS W ICC Women's World Cup Match; Video
US Denounces China's Detention Of Leaders Of Zion Church
US Denounces China's Detention Of Leaders Of Zion Church
Stampede At West Bengal's Bardhaman Railway Station After Multiple Trains Arrive Together; Several Injured, Probe Ordered - VIDEO Surfaces
Stampede At West Bengal's Bardhaman Railway Station After Multiple Trains Arrive Together; Several Injured, Probe Ordered - VIDEO Surfaces
Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Meet Ishit Bhatt, The Kid Who Told Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Mere Ko Rules Samjhane Mat Baithna’ – Watch
Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Meet Ishit Bhatt, The Kid Who Told Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Mere Ko Rules Samjhane Mat Baithna’ – Watch

The true objective behind this initiative is to encourage people — especially the younger generation — to move away from mobile screens and return to reading books, promoting thought and transformation through reading.

Read Also
Deepfake Danger: AI-Generated Leopard Videos Disrupt Life In Nashik
article-image

By linking his birthday celebration with the cause of spreading reading culture and the gift of knowledge, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has set an inspiring example for society.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Video: Secret Tunnel Discovered In Arrested Ex-Corporator Prakash Londhe's Office

Nashik Video: Secret Tunnel Discovered In Arrested Ex-Corporator Prakash Londhe's Office

Nashik: Lt. Gen. N S Sarna Urges Local Industries To Join Defence Manufacturing Under Atmanirbhar...

Nashik: Lt. Gen. N S Sarna Urges Local Industries To Join Defence Manufacturing Under Atmanirbhar...

Nashik: 'Marathas Should Get Separate Quota,' Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Clarifies OBC Stand On...

Nashik: 'Marathas Should Get Separate Quota,' Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Clarifies OBC Stand On...

Nashik's Proud Son: Group Captain Kunal Shimpi Honored With Vayu Sena Medal For Bravery In Operation...

Nashik's Proud Son: Group Captain Kunal Shimpi Honored With Vayu Sena Medal For Bravery In Operation...

Nashik Police Arrest Gang Behind Viral Threatening Reel Showing Sickles, Criminal Threats

Nashik Police Arrest Gang Behind Viral Threatening Reel Showing Sickles, Criminal Threats