Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar Says NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap’s Communal Remarks Unacceptable, Show-Cause Issued

Pune: Ajit Pawar Slams NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap Over 'Buy From Hindu Shops' Statement | Sourced

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the remarks made by NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap, urging people to make Diwali purchases only from Hindu shopkeepers, do not reflect the party’s ideology. A show-cause notice has been issued to the MLA, and further action will be decided after he responds.

Party’s Stance and Disciplinary Action

Speaking to reporters, Pawar described Jagtap’s appeal as “unacceptable” and confirmed that a disciplinary procedure had been set in motion. He emphasised that the NCP cannot tolerate statements that go against its founding values and inclusive tradition. While noting that different views exist within any political decision, Pawar said the party will act after examining Jagtap’s written response to the notice.

Controversial Remarks Spark Backlash

The controversy erupted after Sangram Jagtap, a sitting MLA from Ahmednagar district, addressed a public gathering in Ahilyanagar, asking Hindus to shop only from Hindu traders so that “profits remain within the community.” His remarks sparked immediate criticism across the political spectrum and raised concerns about communal polarisation ahead of the festival.

Jagtap also made inflammatory comments urging people to “respond” to perceived threats to the country and religion. He defended his stance, alleging certain groups were not respecting the Constitution and referring to leaflets circulated during festivals encouraging community-based buying.

Political Reactions and Tensions

Leaders of other parties, including MIM figures like former MP Imtiyaz Jaleel and national chief Asaduddin Owaisi, criticised Jagtap’s remarks. Some MIM gatherings were reportedly scaled down or cancelled amid tensions, as local authorities sought to maintain law and order.

NCP Leadership’s Response

The NCP leadership’s quick move to issue a show-cause notice underscores the political sensitivity of communal appeals. Ajit Pawar reiterated that the notice will be processed under party rules, and any further action will follow after Jagtap’s formal response is received and examined.