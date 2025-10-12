 Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar Says NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap’s Communal Remarks Unacceptable, Show-Cause Issued
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar Says NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap’s Communal Remarks Unacceptable, Show-Cause Issued

Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar Says NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap’s Communal Remarks Unacceptable, Show-Cause Issued

Speaking to reporters, Pawar described Jagtap’s appeal as “unacceptable” and confirmed that a disciplinary procedure had been set in motion. He emphasised that the NCP cannot tolerate statements that go against its founding values and inclusive tradition.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Ajit Pawar Slams NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap Over 'Buy From Hindu Shops' Statement | Sourced

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the remarks made by NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap, urging people to make Diwali purchases only from Hindu shopkeepers, do not reflect the party’s ideology. A show-cause notice has been issued to the MLA, and further action will be decided after he responds.

Party’s Stance and Disciplinary Action

Speaking to reporters, Pawar described Jagtap’s appeal as “unacceptable” and confirmed that a disciplinary procedure had been set in motion. He emphasised that the NCP cannot tolerate statements that go against its founding values and inclusive tradition. While noting that different views exist within any political decision, Pawar said the party will act after examining Jagtap’s written response to the notice.

Controversial Remarks Spark Backlash

FPJ Shorts
Mamata Banerjee Returns To North Bengal To Review Flood Situation - VIDEO
Mamata Banerjee Returns To North Bengal To Review Flood Situation - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Woman Held For Smuggling ₹1 Crore Drugs Sourced From Bangkok
Mumbai News: Woman Held For Smuggling ₹1 Crore Drugs Sourced From Bangkok
Dalit Mahapanchayat Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum To Haryana Govt Over IPS Officer’s Suicide Case
Dalit Mahapanchayat Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum To Haryana Govt Over IPS Officer’s Suicide Case
'It's A Great Feeling': Harsh Dubey Reflects On Vidarbha's Trophy-Laden Season
'It's A Great Feeling': Harsh Dubey Reflects On Vidarbha's Trophy-Laden Season

The controversy erupted after Sangram Jagtap, a sitting MLA from Ahmednagar district, addressed a public gathering in Ahilyanagar, asking Hindus to shop only from Hindu traders so that “profits remain within the community.” His remarks sparked immediate criticism across the political spectrum and raised concerns about communal polarisation ahead of the festival.

Jagtap also made inflammatory comments urging people to “respond” to perceived threats to the country and religion. He defended his stance, alleging certain groups were not respecting the Constitution and referring to leaflets circulated during festivals encouraging community-based buying.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro’s New Cycle-Friendly Coach Sparks Online Debate; Netizens Praise Eco Move, Commuters...
article-image

Political Reactions and Tensions

Leaders of other parties, including MIM figures like former MP Imtiyaz Jaleel and national chief Asaduddin Owaisi, criticised Jagtap’s remarks. Some MIM gatherings were reportedly scaled down or cancelled amid tensions, as local authorities sought to maintain law and order.

NCP Leadership’s Response

The NCP leadership’s quick move to issue a show-cause notice underscores the political sensitivity of communal appeals. Ajit Pawar reiterated that the notice will be processed under party rules, and any further action will follow after Jagtap’s formal response is received and examined.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Video: Secret Tunnel Discovered In Arrested Ex-Corporator Prakash Londhe's Office

Nashik Video: Secret Tunnel Discovered In Arrested Ex-Corporator Prakash Londhe's Office

Nashik: Lt. Gen. N S Sarna Urges Local Industries To Join Defence Manufacturing Under Atmanirbhar...

Nashik: Lt. Gen. N S Sarna Urges Local Industries To Join Defence Manufacturing Under Atmanirbhar...

Nashik: 'Marathas Should Get Separate Quota,' Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Clarifies OBC Stand On...

Nashik: 'Marathas Should Get Separate Quota,' Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Clarifies OBC Stand On...

Nashik's Proud Son: Group Captain Kunal Shimpi Honored With Vayu Sena Medal For Bravery In Operation...

Nashik's Proud Son: Group Captain Kunal Shimpi Honored With Vayu Sena Medal For Bravery In Operation...

Nashik Police Arrest Gang Behind Viral Threatening Reel Showing Sickles, Criminal Threats

Nashik Police Arrest Gang Behind Viral Threatening Reel Showing Sickles, Criminal Threats